Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Norris' birthday, NPPD milestone marked
July 11 was the birthday of George W Norris: McCook resident during 40 years of public service in the House and Senate. Considered the father of public power for his work establishing the Rural Electric Administration. July 11 was particularly memorable because of the monthly NPPD pre-board conference call and...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Councilman Carman resigns after 12 years of service
Ward 3 North Platte City Councilman Jim Carman will resign after Tuesday's council meeting, capping a 50-year career in public service in Lincoln County. A City Hall press release said Carman, who had been running for a fourth council term, cited desires to relocate closer to family and to truly retire as his reasons for stepping down.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Blocking North Platte's growth is 'imprudent'
The plan for putting an issue on the ballot so the people could decide if they wanted to expand opportunities in North Platte for health and recreation by updating the Recreation Center and Cody Pool seemed like a no-brainer. Let the people decide — seems fair. Then members of the City Council decided they knew better than we the people, so would not let it get the supermajority needed to put it on the ballot.
North Platte Telegraph
Rec Center to close for maintenance Aug. 14-20
The North Platte Recreation Center will be closed Sunday to Aug. 20 for annual maintenance. During that time, Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park Swimming Pool, the city said in a press release. The Cody Park swimming pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Music on the Bricks includes NP Canteen District’s formal debut
This weekend’s sixth Music on the Bricks festival includes a North Platte milestone: historic downtown’s official naming as the Canteen District. An 8 p.m. city proclamation and ribbon-cutting Saturday will mark the symbolic completion of the six-square-block area’s 4½-year-long renovation, North Platte Downtown Association board member Shae Caldwell said.
North Platte Telegraph
Plainsmen baseball donates to local Disabled American Veterans chapter
The North Platte Plainsmen baseball team gave back to its host community on Thursday as team officials presented the local Disabled American Veterans chapter No. 3 with a check for $3,945. “Chuck and Mayra Heeman own a few other teams and they always want to give back to a Veterans...
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC Ogallala Campus to celebrate 10-year anniversary
The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a Keith County Chamber of Commerce Coffee Connection from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 19. The event, which is open to the public, will serve as a thank you to area residents, whose continued support has made the college’s existence in Ogallala a success, according to a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte host site for two car shows over this weekend
Two car shows will be in North Platte this weekend. The Flatlander's Car Club's classic car show is Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A. Street. The event is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free root beer floats will be served. Then on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Gothenburg named Community of the Year by Nebraska Diplomats
LINCOLN — The City of Gothenburg was named a Community of the Year at the Nebraska Diplomats Banquet Tuesday at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney. Mike Bacon, a partner with Bacon, Vinton & Venteicher, L.L.C., accepted the award, a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office said.
North Platte Telegraph
Auditions announced for NPCC fall musical
Auditions for the North Platte Community College Theater Department and North Platte Community Playhouse rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” are planned for the first full week of September. NPCC theater instructor Ritch Galvan will direct the production, and...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte police looking for missing 16-year-old
North Platte police Wednesday afternoon were actively looking for Jesus Sandoval, 16, who went missing about 9 p.m. July 24. Sandoval was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers, police said in a Facebook post. It’s unknown whom Sandoval might be with, but he had a...
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. 2108 Burlington Blvd Multi-family sale! Friday & Sat. 8 am -Noon Teen girl clothing womens XL & XXL, baby/ toddler items & clothin…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
NP sales tax petition drive beats organizers’ goal; effort continues
A rapid-fire petition drive has gathered about 1,740 signatures in six days to place a half-cent sales tax to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 ballot, organizer Brock Wurl said Wednesday evening. That number, which Wurl said could grow by week’s end, exceeds the drive’s goal...
North Platte Telegraph
Sustainable Beef financing assured, CEO says; CRA approves lagoon sale
Sustainable Beef LLC CEO David Briggs said Thursday that full financing has been assured for the $325 million meatpacking plant planned on North Platte’s east edge. Briggs spoke with The Telegraph by phone from Kennebunkport, Maine, after North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority approved execution of the long-anticipated sale of a retired city sewer lagoon for the 875-employee, 1,500-head-per-day plant.
North Platte Telegraph
Fast cars take on Sandhills challenge
The popular Sandhills Open Road Challenge offers drivers from across the country an opportunity to legally drive fast through the winding roads of central Nebraska. The first race, the Loup 2 Loup, is today. It is the 22nd running of the annual event, going from Halsey to Purdum and back again. The grid of 120 cars fills up on the first day of registration annually with a long waiting list.
North Platte Telegraph
SORC satisfies the need for speed
COZAD — Road 421 cuts through the sandhills north of Cozad and a straightaway offers race car drivers the opportunity to put the pedal to the metal. The Sandhills Open Road Challenge began Thursday with the Loup 2 Loup race and on Friday, racers had some fun trying to hit their top speed in the One-Mile and Half-Mile Shootout.
Comments / 0