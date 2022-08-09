ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Norris' birthday, NPPD milestone marked

July 11 was the birthday of George W Norris: McCook resident during 40 years of public service in the House and Senate. Considered the father of public power for his work establishing the Rural Electric Administration. July 11 was particularly memorable because of the monthly NPPD pre-board conference call and...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Councilman Carman resigns after 12 years of service

Ward 3 North Platte City Councilman Jim Carman will resign after Tuesday's council meeting, capping a 50-year career in public service in Lincoln County. A City Hall press release said Carman, who had been running for a fourth council term, cited desires to relocate closer to family and to truly retire as his reasons for stepping down.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Blocking North Platte's growth is 'imprudent'

The plan for putting an issue on the ballot so the people could decide if they wanted to expand opportunities in North Platte for health and recreation by updating the Recreation Center and Cody Pool seemed like a no-brainer. Let the people decide — seems fair. Then members of the City Council decided they knew better than we the people, so would not let it get the supermajority needed to put it on the ballot.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rec Center to close for maintenance Aug. 14-20

The North Platte Recreation Center will be closed Sunday to Aug. 20 for annual maintenance. During that time, Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park Swimming Pool, the city said in a press release. The Cody Park swimming pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 1...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Music on the Bricks includes NP Canteen District’s formal debut

This weekend’s sixth Music on the Bricks festival includes a North Platte milestone: historic downtown’s official naming as the Canteen District. An 8 p.m. city proclamation and ribbon-cutting Saturday will mark the symbolic completion of the six-square-block area’s 4½-year-long renovation, North Platte Downtown Association board member Shae Caldwell said.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

MPCC Ogallala Campus to celebrate 10-year anniversary

The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a Keith County Chamber of Commerce Coffee Connection from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 19. The event, which is open to the public, will serve as a thank you to area residents, whose continued support has made the college’s existence in Ogallala a success, according to a press release.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte host site for two car shows over this weekend

Two car shows will be in North Platte this weekend. The Flatlander's Car Club's classic car show is Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A. Street. The event is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free root beer floats will be served. Then on...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Gothenburg named Community of the Year by Nebraska Diplomats

LINCOLN — The City of Gothenburg was named a Community of the Year at the Nebraska Diplomats Banquet Tuesday at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney. Mike Bacon, a partner with Bacon, Vinton & Venteicher, L.L.C., accepted the award, a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office said.
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Auditions announced for NPCC fall musical

Auditions for the North Platte Community College Theater Department and North Platte Community Playhouse rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” are planned for the first full week of September. NPCC theater instructor Ritch Galvan will direct the production, and...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte police looking for missing 16-year-old

North Platte police Wednesday afternoon were actively looking for Jesus Sandoval, 16, who went missing about 9 p.m. July 24. Sandoval was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers, police said in a Facebook post. It’s unknown whom Sandoval might be with, but he had a...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
North Platte Telegraph

NP sales tax petition drive beats organizers’ goal; effort continues

A rapid-fire petition drive has gathered about 1,740 signatures in six days to place a half-cent sales tax to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 ballot, organizer Brock Wurl said Wednesday evening. That number, which Wurl said could grow by week’s end, exceeds the drive’s goal...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sustainable Beef financing assured, CEO says; CRA approves lagoon sale

Sustainable Beef LLC CEO David Briggs said Thursday that full financing has been assured for the $325 million meatpacking plant planned on North Platte’s east edge. Briggs spoke with The Telegraph by phone from Kennebunkport, Maine, after North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority approved execution of the long-anticipated sale of a retired city sewer lagoon for the 875-employee, 1,500-head-per-day plant.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Fast cars take on Sandhills challenge

The popular Sandhills Open Road Challenge offers drivers from across the country an opportunity to legally drive fast through the winding roads of central Nebraska. The first race, the Loup 2 Loup, is today. It is the 22nd running of the annual event, going from Halsey to Purdum and back again. The grid of 120 cars fills up on the first day of registration annually with a long waiting list.
ARNOLD, NE
North Platte Telegraph

SORC satisfies the need for speed

COZAD — Road 421 cuts through the sandhills north of Cozad and a straightaway offers race car drivers the opportunity to put the pedal to the metal. The Sandhills Open Road Challenge began Thursday with the Loup 2 Loup race and on Friday, racers had some fun trying to hit their top speed in the One-Mile and Half-Mile Shootout.
CASPER, WY

