More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.

Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina said they receive 50 more beagles, which brings the total so far to 129.

The beagles are among 4,000 that were rescued in Virginia.

Officials with the rescue said they have received more than 450 adoption applications, and they are processing those applications as quickly as possible.

They also said they are in need of donations because “[a]ll beagles need vet work done and several have required dentals.”

For more information on how you can help, click here.

