More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina

By Amber Trent
CBS 17
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.

Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina said they receive 50 more beagles, which brings the total so far to 129.

Beagles settling into NC foster homes after rescue from Virginia breeding facility

The beagles are among 4,000 that were rescued in Virginia.

Officials with the rescue said they have received more than 450 adoption applications, and they are processing those applications as quickly as possible.

Rescued beagles in NC looking for forever homes

They also said they are in need of donations because “[a]ll beagles need vet work done and several have required dentals.”

For more information on how you can help, click here.

