The Nike Air Max TW is a new proposition, but it’s rooted in heritage. Recently, the visible Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in a clean black and white colorway. Combining both Air Max and Tailwind histories, the newly-surfaced offering pairs eye-catching cushioning with technical uppers for a one-two punch that feels fresh today despite harkening back to past decades. Mesh bases indulge in the lighter of the two aforementioned colors, allowing for the raised and flat curved accents along the profiles to revel in stark dark contrast. Reinforcement at the tip of the toe and support structures around the heel also follow suit, creating a compelling balance across the pair’s upper. Underfoot, the color palette stays the same, with the modern-day Air bubble donning a black finish to compliment the top-half and tread down below well.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO