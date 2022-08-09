Read full article on original website
First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models
Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
MotorAuthority
Acura Precision EV Concept teased ahead of Monterey Car Week debut
Acura and parent company Honda have developed several hybrids over the years, but they're late to the electric-vehicle game. On Thursday, Honda's premium brand teased the Acura Precision EV concept as a preview of its first EV, which will debut on Aug. 18 as part of the Monterey Car Week festivities around Pebble Beach.
The legendary ‘dune buggy’ is back with an electric motor
The Manx 2.0 closely follows in the original's footsteps with its rugged yet voluptuous silhouette. The vehicle's predecessor was a kit car built on a shortened, taller-wheeled, more maneuverable modified Volkswagen Beetle chassis. The electric buggy will be driven by two motors at the rear. The U.S.-based carmaker Meyers Manx,...
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
The End of Manual Transmission
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. I drive a stick shift. It’s a pain, sometimes. Clutching and shifting in bumper-to-bumper traffic wears you out. My...
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
motor1.com
Rolls-Royce Cullinan by Carlex Design takes opulence to next level
Carlex Design is a tuning company known mostly for its untraditional approach to redesigning luxurious and posh vehicles from different brands. One of the firm’s model lines is dedicated to and inspired by the yachting culture and there’s now a new member joining this lineup. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Edition, possibly the most opulent SUV we’ve ever seen.
RideApart
Custom Ducati 1100 Fuse By Revival Cycles Is Said To Be Worth $500,000
Revival Cycles, a custom shop based out of Austin, Texas, has some of the most beautiful custom creations the world has ever seen. A quick visit to their website makes it clear just how much attention they pay to the finer details. Perhaps the shop’s pièce de résistance is this bike right here, the Ducati 1100 Fuse. This rolling work of art took several years to complete, and is undeniably one of the most striking custom builds we’ve ever seen.
topgear.com
The track-only Rodin FZero wants to be the fastest car on planet earth
V10-engined hybrid hypercar will cost £1.8m and aims to blow Red Bull’s RB17 out of the water. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A couple of months ago Red Bull announced it would build the...
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
insideevs.com
The Gin X Hybrid Offers E-Bike Features At Standard Bike Prices
A commuter or cargo e-bike is likely your best option if you want a nice electric bicycle that won't break the bank and can handle both city streets and hilly terrain. Indeed, there are several e-bikes like this from large and small manufacturers that arefit all sorts of budgets. The new Gin X hybrid e-bike is a great example of a no-frills, urban-focused e-bike that packs pretty impressive value.
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG Debuts the Zoom Gaiadome GTX Winter Boots
First teased on the feet of Team USA athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in an exclusive Zoom Gaiadome FlyEase model,. previously announced that the eye-catching winter boots would never see a public release. However, as we approach the end of summer, the sportswear giant’s ACG performance division now reveals a similar Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX iteration complete with a similar robust form factor and season-specific details.
MotorTrend Magazine
Bought Sight Unseen: 1980 Toyota Pickup Built for Overlanding
When Toyota hit North America with its first 4x4 pickup in 1979, the compact pickup caught the eye of four-wheelers nationwide, who loved its clean lines, solid front axle, leaf springs, two-speed T-case, four- or five-speed manual transmission, and fuel-efficient 20R 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Those were the very attributes that...
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Comes in "Trails End Brown"
Adding to the frosty white and all-black winter boots, ACG gives the Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX a “Trails End Brown” colorway. The brand’s technical sub-label is gearing up for the colder months with the three shades following a similar variation first seen on the Team USA members during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
hypebeast.com
Eytys' SS22 Quest Sandal Takes Hiking Really Seriously
Eytys is no stranger to experimentation, often delving into the intriguing world of shapes and avant-garde forms to create footwear that spans genres — such as its new Quest sandal. Seen in the Stockholm-based brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, the Quest now appears in either “Black,” “Seashell” or “Sierra” colorways,...
hypebeast.com
thisisneverthat Delivers an Expansive FW22 Collection
After releasing its New Balance collaboration featuring the 1906R and 2002R silhouettes, South Korean imprint thisisneverthat now previews its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The upcoming series arrives in the label’s signature oversized ’90s styling featuring relaxed and wearable pieces for the urban sprawl. Highlights from the collection include the...
hypebeast.com
ASICS Unveils a Retro-Futuristic UB5-S GEL NIMBUS 9 Colorway
While much of the spotlight on silhouettes has been on its collaborations with the likes of JJJJound and Andersson Bell, the recent GR pairs have also been pushing the envelope. Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS introduced a brand new UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 silhouette earlier this year and now what looks to be a follow-up UB5-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 model has emerged in a futuristic color scheme.
CNET
Coachbuilt Bentley Mulliner Batur Will Preview EV Design Language
Bentley will debut its latest coachbuilt model next week during the Monterey Car Week festivities, and while details are scant, the brand says the car, called the Mulliner Batur, will preview the design language of Bentley's future EVs. The Batur name is taken from a deep crater lake in Bali, Indonesia.
hypebeast.com
Kia Unveils Fresh Design for the Ray Minivan After 5 Years
Five years after Kia last gave its Ray minivan a facelift, the Korean automaker has finally unveiled a new 2023 design for the city car. Now boasting a much more modernized look than the 2017 model, the new Ray leans in on the exterior aesthetics commonly found on electric cars currently on the market, with a fully covered grille adorned with Kia’s refreshed badge as well as streamlined LED headlights and taillights. The body panels come with a cleaner, boxier look with more pronounced bumpers to complement the car’s squarish profile. The wheels also take on a distinct new look to match the rest of the redesign.
