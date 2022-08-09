Read full article on original website
How Does MakerDAO Work? Understanding the 'Central Bank of Crypto'
After the collapse of Terra’s USD in the middle of 2022, algorithmic stablecoins earned a bad rap. It looked like the value of these coins was dependent on little more than hot air. But one of the oldest and most stable decentralized stablecoins, MakerDAO’s DAI, managed to sail through the pandemonium.
Bitcoin R&D Center Vinteum Launches in Brazil
Vinteum, a nonprofit Bitcoin research and development center dedicated to supporting Bitcoin developers in Brazil and the wider Latin America region, launched today. Co-founders Lucas Ferreira of Lightning Labs and André Neves of ZEBEDEE will serve as the foundation’s executive director and director of partnerships, respectively. Vinteum’s mission...
Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative
Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
Corn Farmers Hedge Their Crops With Futures. This Solana DEX Wants Vaildators to Follow Suit
SALT LAKE CITY –– It’s second nature for corn farmers to hedge their crop yield with futures contracts. A decentralized finance (DeFi) trading protocol wants crypto validators on the Solana blockchain to follow that risk-averse playbook for their token rewards. Decentralized finance derivatives trading app Cypher is...
India Regulator Probes at Least 10 Crypto Exchanges on Money Laundering Allegations: Report
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating at least 10 crypto exchanges for allegedly assisting foreign firms launder money via crypto, according to an Economic Times report, citing people aware of the matter. The money laundering investigation gained attention recently after the ED raided the properties of a WazirX director. This...
Crypto Miner Core Scientific Cuts 10% of Staff, Keeps Hashrate Projection
Crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) cut 10% of its staff and dramatically reduced the value of its assets as the cryptocurrency rout continued to drag on the industry. The workforce reduction was announced Thursday as the company reported its second-quarter financial results, which included an $840 million charge to reduce the accounting value of its assets that took the Core's net loss for the period to $862 million.
NFT Collections Will Be Regulated Like Cryptocurrencies Under EU’s MiCA Law, Official Says
SEOUL, South Korea — Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are part of a collection will have to apply new European Union crypto rules intended to warn investors of risks, an official told attendees at Korea Blockchain Week on Tuesday. The remarks come in spite of previous claims that the innovative...
Crypto’s Downturn Makes Space for Education and Regulation
I’ve been told several times over the past few weeks that cryptocurrencies and digital assets are maturing asset classes and that blockchain is a maturing technology. These comments, at times, seem like jumps to conclusions. They fail to draw upon facts to back up their bold claims about the future. But they do raise an important question – how exactly does an asset class mature?
First Mover Americas: Ether Leads Crypto Markets Higher After Final Merge Test Goes Live
Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Ethereum blockchain completes the third and final testnet ahead of the Merge. Bitcoin still hits a two-month high. Market Moves: A Georgetown University law professor sounds an alarm on how the proof-of-stake protocol will make it easier for ether to be considered a security under the Howey Test. What could happen post-Merge?
Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Blocked as Uzbekistan Clamps Down
The websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked in Uzbekistan, the National Agency for Perspective Projects said Wednesday. Gleb Kostarev, Binance's head of Eastern Europe, confirmed that the exchange's website hasn't been accessible for users in Uzbekistan since Tuesday. Huobi, FTX, Bybit and others are also blocked, he said.
Crypto Fund QCP Capital Says Options Trading Is Next Institutional Growth Driver
SEOUL, South Korea — Options trading is likely to be a key bet among institutional investors in cryptocurrencies than other niches such as decentralized finance (DeFi) or non-fungible token finance (NFTfi) in the coming years, according to prominent crypto fund QCP Capital. “DeFi has been big, GameFi has been...
JPMorgan: Ethereum Miners Face an Abrupt Change Following the Merge
Ethereum miners are facing an abrupt change after the network moves to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism from a proof-of-work (PoW) system and their role effectively ends, forcing them to seek alternative income streams, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Wednesday. This switch, also known as the Merge, is...
An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?
Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
Coinbase 101: What You Need to Know About the Crypto Exchange and Wallet
Coinbase (COIN) is the largest crypto exchange by volume in the U.S., and is the world’s largest publicly traded crypto company. The exchange has made headlines with partnerships from the National Basketball Association to Meta (META) and most recently, BlackRock (BLK). Coinbase is a centralized exchange, meaning it monitors...
Genesis Digital Locks In 708 MW of Energy for Bitcoin Mining
Genesis Digital Assets secured 708 megawatts (MW) of power for bitcoin (BTC) mining in the first six months of the year. The firm said in a Wednesday press release the power capacity is spread across sites in west Texas, as well as North and South Carolina. The New York-based company...
BlackRock, Fresh off Coinbase Tie-Up, Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure
One week after announcing a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN), BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, has launched a spot bitcoin (BTC) private trust for U.S.-based institutional investors. The trust, BlackRock’s first to offer direct exposure to bitcoin, seeks to track the performance of the largest cryptocurrency...
What’s at Stake: Will the Merge Turn Ether Into a Security?
Ethereum’s upcoming Merge could make the second-largest blockchain greener, faster and cheaper. But a law professor says it could also create regulatory headaches by transforming ether (ETH), the network’s native asset, into a security under U.S. law. “After the Merge, there will be a strong case that ether...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Slips at End of Strong Week, Huobi Founder in Talks to Sell Majority Stake
Price Point: After a strong week for the crypto market, bitcoin and ether both slip. Crypto entrepreneurs Sam Bankman-Fried and Justin Sun are in talks to buy a majority stake of Huobi Global in what could be one of the biggest deals ever in crypto. Market Moves: The value of...
Ex-Khashoggi lawyer Asim Ghafoor freed in UAE after money laundering conviction
The US citizen and civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor, who had represented Jamal Khashoggi before the Saudi journalist was murdered, has been freed from custody in the UAE where he was convicted on money laundering charges. Ghafoor was headed home to the US, said his lawyer, Faisal Gill, having been...
Ethereum’s Move From Proof-of-Work Essential for the Network, Crypto Exec Says
The Ethereum blockchain’s transition away from its proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism is necessary for the network to expand, according to Brian Norton, chief operations officer of MyEtherWallet, an app where investors can store their ether, which is Ethereum’s native token. Norton said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” show on...
