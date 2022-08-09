ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CoinDesk

How Does MakerDAO Work? Understanding the 'Central Bank of Crypto'

After the collapse of Terra’s USD in the middle of 2022, algorithmic stablecoins earned a bad rap. It looked like the value of these coins was dependent on little more than hot air. But one of the oldest and most stable decentralized stablecoins, MakerDAO’s DAI, managed to sail through the pandemonium.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin R&D Center Vinteum Launches in Brazil

Vinteum, a nonprofit Bitcoin research and development center dedicated to supporting Bitcoin developers in Brazil and the wider Latin America region, launched today. Co-founders Lucas Ferreira of Lightning Labs and André Neves of ZEBEDEE will serve as the foundation’s executive director and director of partnerships, respectively. Vinteum’s mission...
WORLD
CoinDesk

Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative

Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Crypto Miner Core Scientific Cuts 10% of Staff, Keeps Hashrate Projection

Crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) cut 10% of its staff and dramatically reduced the value of its assets as the cryptocurrency rout continued to drag on the industry. The workforce reduction was announced Thursday as the company reported its second-quarter financial results, which included an $840 million charge to reduce the accounting value of its assets that took the Core's net loss for the period to $862 million.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Crypto’s Downturn Makes Space for Education and Regulation

I’ve been told several times over the past few weeks that cryptocurrencies and digital assets are maturing asset classes and that blockchain is a maturing technology. These comments, at times, seem like jumps to conclusions. They fail to draw upon facts to back up their bold claims about the future. But they do raise an important question – how exactly does an asset class mature?
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
Country
China
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Ether Leads Crypto Markets Higher After Final Merge Test Goes Live

Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Ethereum blockchain completes the third and final testnet ahead of the Merge. Bitcoin still hits a two-month high. Market Moves: A Georgetown University law professor sounds an alarm on how the proof-of-stake protocol will make it easier for ether to be considered a security under the Howey Test. What could happen post-Merge?
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Blocked as Uzbekistan Clamps Down

The websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked in Uzbekistan, the National Agency for Perspective Projects said Wednesday. Gleb Kostarev, Binance's head of Eastern Europe, confirmed that the exchange's website hasn't been accessible for users in Uzbekistan since Tuesday. Huobi, FTX, Bybit and others are also blocked, he said.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

JPMorgan: Ethereum Miners Face an Abrupt Change Following the Merge

Ethereum miners are facing an abrupt change after the network moves to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism from a proof-of-work (PoW) system and their role effectively ends, forcing them to seek alternative income streams, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Wednesday. This switch, also known as the Merge, is...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?

Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinDesk

Coinbase 101: What You Need to Know About the Crypto Exchange and Wallet

Coinbase (COIN) is the largest crypto exchange by volume in the U.S., and is the world’s largest publicly traded crypto company. The exchange has made headlines with partnerships from the National Basketball Association to Meta (META) and most recently, BlackRock (BLK). Coinbase is a centralized exchange, meaning it monitors...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Genesis Digital Locks In 708 MW of Energy for Bitcoin Mining

Genesis Digital Assets secured 708 megawatts (MW) of power for bitcoin (BTC) mining in the first six months of the year. The firm said in a Wednesday press release the power capacity is spread across sites in west Texas, as well as North and South Carolina. The New York-based company...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

BlackRock, Fresh off Coinbase Tie-Up, Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure

One week after announcing a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN), BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, has launched a spot bitcoin (BTC) private trust for U.S.-based institutional investors. The trust, BlackRock’s first to offer direct exposure to bitcoin, seeks to track the performance of the largest cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

What’s at Stake: Will the Merge Turn Ether Into a Security?

Ethereum’s upcoming Merge could make the second-largest blockchain greener, faster and cheaper. But a law professor says it could also create regulatory headaches by transforming ether (ETH), the network’s native asset, into a security under U.S. law. “After the Merge, there will be a strong case that ether...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Ethereum’s Move From Proof-of-Work Essential for the Network, Crypto Exec Says

The Ethereum blockchain’s transition away from its proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism is necessary for the network to expand, according to Brian Norton, chief operations officer of MyEtherWallet, an app where investors can store their ether, which is Ethereum’s native token. Norton said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” show on...
COMPUTERS

