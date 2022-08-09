Read full article on original website
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Cochecho Arts Festival, Eco Day, Sail Portsmouth
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9...
NHPR
For some N.H. teens, a job means independence. For others, it means a new set of challenges.
Mohamed Bah, a high school student in Manchester, found himself with a lot of free time when the pandemic first hit. So he decided to get a job at a grocery store to make some extra money, save up for college and have some more independence. Since then, he’s learned...
NHPR
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
NHPR
Something Wild: N.H.'s beautiful brook trout
This archive edition of Something Wild is from June 2019, and was produced by Andrew Parrella. We rebroadcast this segment in July 2022. The foam formed eddies on the surface of the pool as Stevens Brook rushed down and through this particular crook in the waterway in the shadow of interstate 89 in East Sutton, New Hampshire.
NHPR
How N.H. school districts are preparing for another year without enough bus drivers
As the school year approaches, some New Hampshire school districts are still looking for more bus drivers. The shortage isn’t new, but it has created ongoing challenges for many communities. In recent years, the shortages have led to canceled activities, extended bus routes and longer waits or ride times for local students.
NHPR
Conservationists say New England’s drought is another wakeup call about climate change
Alicea Charamut went for a hike last weekend to a place where she thought her dog would have a chance to cool off with a swim. Devil’s Hopyard State Park, in East Haddam, Connecticut, has a big waterfall. But on this day, the water was barely flowing and Charamut’s dog found no relief.
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
NHPR
COVID-19 and inflation faulted for Connecticut's declining labor production
A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a 2.5% decline in labor production across Connecticut last spring. State health officials said a leading factor in the decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a worker shortage in several sectors. Eric Gjede, the vice president of public...
NHPR
Vermont's 2022 primary election results
Get the latest results from the Aug. 9, 2022 Vermont Primary Election here, via the Associated Press. You can listen to The Frequency podcast's round up of 2022 Primary Election results below:. Voters had plenty of races in which to cast their ballots. Who will replace Vermont's senior U.S. senator...
