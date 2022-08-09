Following the release of their debut EP, Good Die Young, in June, RØRY is premiering a new video for one of the standout songs on the record: Help Your Friends Get Sober. The track went viral on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of viewers instantly connecting with the powerful message behind the lyrics. RØRY tells Kerrang!: “I’ve written over 10 songs called ‘sober’. And I finally got it right. I wanted to talk about the reality of addiction. Not in a preachy way. But in a way that might actually connect, and might help someone. We have a mental health crisis, especially among young men, and their coping mechanism? Going out with mates, getting in a few bags of cocaine, and staying up all weekend. That’s not what they need. They need a chat. A hug. And maybe some support getting help.”

