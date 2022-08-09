Read full article on original website
Related
Kerrang
Fit For A King announce new album, The Hell We Create
Following the release of their June single Reaper, Fit For A King have just announced details of a brand-new album, The Hell We Create. Due out on October 28 via Solid State, the record is, according to vocalist Ryan Kirby, “by far the deepest and most personal” album they’ve ever made. “It is a reflection of the events that happened throughout the pandemic,” the singer says. “In short, my wife and I adopted children and had to homeschool them. She almost died from a stroke.”
Kerrang
Jamie Campbell Bower unveils sinister, Western-esque single I Am
It’s here! After announcing it on a recent episode of Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Campbell Bower has just unveiled his latest solo single, I Am. And it’s hugely different from the work he did in his previous punk band COUNTERFEIT., taking on a brilliantly sinister Western vibe to perfectly match his dark vocals and lyrics: ‘I’m an angel I’m the devil and I’m coming inside.’
Kerrang
Kid Bookie drops Let It Ring from new EP, Mass Hysteria
Kid Bookie is back again! Following June single Game (featuring the one and only Corey Taylor), the London artist has just shared another new track: Let It Ring. Both songs are taken from his just-announced Mass Hysteria EP, which is due out on October 7 via Marshall Records. He calls the upcoming release “a piece of my heart captured within the sonic pallet I like to paint with. Loud, concentrated but with my spin, Bookie’s spin, a nod to sounds I love and will continue to keep on evolving with.”
Kerrang
Cassyette covers Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn’s scene classic King For A Day
Cassyette has taken to social media to share a cover of Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn’s scene classic King For A Day. Following her incredible take on Harry Styles’ As It Was, the artist has posted a snippet of her cover of the 2012 post-hardcore mega-hit (which, fun fact, was nominated for Best Single and Best Video at the Kerrang! Awards the following year).
RELATED PEOPLE
Kerrang
See Green Day play with 10-year-old fan at hometown show
It’s a regular occurrence for Green Day to bring fans onstage to play guitar and cover Operation Ivy’s Knowledge with the band – but at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival on August 6, the lucky chosen gig-goer was only 10 years old!. According to the San...
Kerrang
10 bands you need to see at Bloodstock 2022
Bloody hell, it's Bloodstock weekend already. Firstly, thank you to whomever was holding onto a monkey's paw as they hoped it wouldn't be wet and horrible. Secondly, look at that line-up. It's hotter than Hell, wot a scorcher, etc etc etc. You already know why you need to go and...
Kerrang
Vended: “We didn’t get our parents’ musical talent. We found that on our own”
This week, we welcome brilliant young metal stars Vended to the cover of Kerrang! for the first time, to discuss their journey so far, their love for all things heavy, and much more. And the band are only too happy to also chat about the fact that, as we all...
Kerrang
The Halo Effect – Days Of The Lost
Comprised of four ex-members of In Flames, and with Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne on vocal duties, The Halo Effect are something of a Swedish supergroup. The five-piece’s debut album, Days Of The Lost, hearkens back to the early, 1990s Lunar Strain era of In Flames, when the band were at the height of melodic death metal popularity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kerrang
EP review: Of Virtue – Sinner
Of Virtue’s previous three LPs, which they aptly describe as blending “an eclectic taste for the melodic, catchy and ethereal with a foundation in heavy music and a penchant for punishing breakdowns and immolating riffs”, established them as contenders for one of today’s most striving metalcore acts. Unsurprisingly, new EP Sinner continues that trajectory with four of their most engaging and adventurously polished tracks. It doesn’t last long (just under 13 minutes), but it certainly solidifies their characteristic sound into something that all fans of the style will enjoy.
Kerrang
Watch Ice Nine Kills’ spectacular, Psycho-inspired video for The Shower Scene
As they gear up to hit stadiums with Metallica (!) this week, Ice Nine Kills are getting the party started with a spectacular new video for The Shower Scene. In honour of Psycho, obvs, frontman Spencer Charnas explains of the new nine-minute epic: “While paying tribute to perhaps the most influential horror film of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, we simultaneously continue the INK Horrorwood Saga we began exactly a year ago to the day.
Kerrang
Listen: Pale Waves have covered Teenage Dirtbag
To celebrate the release of their ace new 4/5-rated album Unwanted, Pale Waves have taken part in Apple Music’s Antidote Editions. The new Apple Music series – which launched last month with fellow Kerrang! cover star beabadoobee – celebrates ‘the best in the UK alternative scene’, with those who participate asked to perform their own material plus chosen covers.
Kerrang
RØRY premieres emotional video for vital single Help Your Friends Get Sober
Following the release of their debut EP, Good Die Young, in June, RØRY is premiering a new video for one of the standout songs on the record: Help Your Friends Get Sober. The track went viral on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of viewers instantly connecting with the powerful message behind the lyrics. RØRY tells Kerrang!: “I’ve written over 10 songs called ‘sober’. And I finally got it right. I wanted to talk about the reality of addiction. Not in a preachy way. But in a way that might actually connect, and might help someone. We have a mental health crisis, especially among young men, and their coping mechanism? Going out with mates, getting in a few bags of cocaine, and staying up all weekend. That’s not what they need. They need a chat. A hug. And maybe some support getting help.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kerrang
Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds on collabs, connection and conservatives
Enter Shikari are back! Not only have they returned in typically triumphant fashion with their first new music since 2020’s brilliant Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible album, but they’ve made it a collaboration with one of the coolest young bands in the scene, WARGASM. Here, frontman...
Kerrang
Trash Boat and Kamiyada+’s song Alpha Omega given the remix treatment by Strange Bones
Trash Boat’s third album Don’t You Feel Amazing? turns one today (happy birthday, you excellent record!), and to celebrate, the St Albans mob have shared a new version of the song Alpha Omega. Featuring Hopeless Records labelmate Kamiyada+ and remixed thrillingly by Strange Bones, this updated rendition packs...
Comments / 0