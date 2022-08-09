Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Hordes of Resident Evil Games on Sale for Limited Time
A new charity sale is offering up a bundle of Resident Evil games for almost a tenth of the price. Here's what you need to know.
The Actress Who Plays Chun-Li In Street Fighter V Is Gorgeous In Real Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The "Street Fighter" franchise has featured dozens of characters over the years, but there are a handful of fighters that can never be replaced. Iconic warriors such as Ryu and Blanka, who have been in nearly every iteration of the franchise, have become so intrinsic that fans would certainly take note if Capcom ever removed them. One of the best known, and most beloved, of these characters is the main female protagonist of the series – Chun-Li.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Golf “French Blue”
Jordan Retro footwear continues its infiltration into golf fashion as another colorway of the Air Jordan 12 has appeared via the brand’s official images. This time around, the Jumpman touches on a retro colorway from 2004 that should hit the right nostalgic notes with the current generation of golfers.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low Potentially Releasing in "Grey"
As Louis Vuitton‘s continues in Brooklyn, New York, Off-White™ revealed a “Light Green Spark” colorway earlier this month. A few weeks later, reports now indicate that another Paris-exclusive “Grey” colorway from Off-White™ could be arriving in the coming months. Found in gray and...
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now
Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
hypebeast.com
"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare
One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
