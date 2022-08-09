Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Video: Showers for some in New Hampshire, followed by less humid weather
Feeling even more pleasant with the humidity dropping and temperatures near or slightly below average in the coming days. Very small chances for rain until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week when a system could bring a good soaker! We'll keep a watch on that. After any evening t-showers, skies...
WMUR.com
Video: A break from the heat
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Temperatures will be a good 20 to 25 degrees cooler than the past few days. More clouds and a few showers will dominate our Wednesday. Some sun returns Thursday with lower humidity. An additional late day shower is possible. A great stretch of weather sets up through the upcoming weekend.
WMUR.com
Video: Temperatures cool overnight in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Temperatures will drop overnight Thursday. Some sun and humidity returns Thursday. An additional late day shower is possible. A great stretch of weather sets up through the upcoming weekend. Partly sunny skies return early Thursday. A weak disturbance will touch off a round of late day...
WMUR.com
Video: Heat wave comes to an end in New Hampshire
The heat fades as clouds and cooler air move in. Showers possible in the evening and overnight. Wednesday will feature sun and clouds with the humidity dropping through the day. A chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday morning, then a pleasant stretch of weather sets up Friday through the weekend.
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire
We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon. The warning is in effect for northeastern Plymouth County and has been extended to 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Marshfield, Scituate, Pembroke, Duxbury, Hanover, Norwell, Abington,...
How to comfort dogs during thunderstorms
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how to deal with your pets' anxiety to loud noises.
WMUR.com
Gas prices continue to fall in New Hampshire, nationally
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the first time in months, gas prices nationally have dipped below $4 per gallon, but New Hampshire drivers are paying about a dime more. Gas prices have been falling for weeks, with the national average dropping 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the past month, according to AAA.
manchesterinklink.com
FEET Widening will cause Sunday night I-293 onramp closure
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that drainage work will require closing the northbound off ramp from the Everett Turnpike in Bedford to the I-293 southbound/Route 101 eastbound highway on Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. This work is scheduled to be done between the...
NH campground closed for 2 weeks due to increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — Hold off on those vacation plans, wildlife officials announced on Wednesday that a popular New Hampshire campground will be closing for at least two weeks due to an increase in bear activity. The Hancock Campground, which is located along the Kancamagus Highway, will be temporarily closed...
When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
WMUR.com
Tall ships arrive in Portsmouth, open for tours
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The tall ships sailed into Portsmouth on Thursday as part of theSail Portsmouth events this weekend. This year's celebration began with the Parade of Sail on Thursday morning where the tall ships sailed from the mouth of the Piscataqua River and ended at the Memorial Bridge.
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
visitconcord-nh.com
Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord
Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
WMUR.com
More than 2,000 runners finish 29th annual Cigna-Elliot Corporate 5K in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and WMUR’s Jamie Staton sent runners off in the 29th annual Cigna-Elliot Corporate 5K road race Thursday. A sea of green-shirted runners made their way through the streets of Manchester, with more than 2,000 finishers. It was the grand return of...
nbcboston.com
VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee
A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
