Rockingham County, NH

WMUR.com

Video: A break from the heat

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Temperatures will be a good 20 to 25 degrees cooler than the past few days. More clouds and a few showers will dominate our Wednesday. Some sun returns Thursday with lower humidity. An additional late day shower is possible. A great stretch of weather sets up through the upcoming weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Temperatures cool overnight in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Temperatures will drop overnight Thursday. Some sun and humidity returns Thursday. An additional late day shower is possible. A great stretch of weather sets up through the upcoming weekend. Partly sunny skies return early Thursday. A weak disturbance will touch off a round of late day...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Heat wave comes to an end in New Hampshire

The heat fades as clouds and cooler air move in. Showers possible in the evening and overnight. Wednesday will feature sun and clouds with the humidity dropping through the day. A chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday morning, then a pleasant stretch of weather sets up Friday through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Manchester, NH
County
Rockingham County, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Boston

Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod

The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
TRURO, MA
WBEC AM

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
94.9 HOM

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
#Humid#Southern New Hampshire#Thunderstorms#Concord
WMUR.com

Gas prices continue to fall in New Hampshire, nationally

MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the first time in months, gas prices nationally have dipped below $4 per gallon, but New Hampshire drivers are paying about a dime more. Gas prices have been falling for weeks, with the national average dropping 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the past month, according to AAA.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

FEET Widening will cause Sunday night I-293 onramp closure

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that drainage work will require closing the northbound off ramp from the Everett Turnpike in Bedford to the I-293 southbound/Route 101 eastbound highway on Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. This work is scheduled to be done between the...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Tall ships arrive in Portsmouth, open for tours

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The tall ships sailed into Portsmouth on Thursday as part of theSail Portsmouth events this weekend. This year's celebration began with the Parade of Sail on Thursday morning where the tall ships sailed from the mouth of the Piscataqua River and ended at the Memorial Bridge.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
visitconcord-nh.com

Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord

Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
CONCORD, NH
nbcboston.com

VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee

A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...

