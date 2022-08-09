ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about Shawnee football in 2022

By J.L. Kirven, Louisville Courier Journal
After leading Shawnee to its first victory since 2014 last season, second-year coach Vernon Gibson is eager to see what awaits the Golden Eagles in 2022.

"I never measure success by wins and losses. I measure it by what they do in the school building and how they leave here as grown men," Gibson said. "But on the football side of it, I really believe in this team here. We really have the ability to make some noise in our district."

Here's everything you need to know about Shawnee football heading into the KHSAA's high school football season:

More preseason football:It's football season! Everything to know about your 2022 Louisville-area football teams

Shawnee (3-8 in 2021)

Coach: Vernon Gibson (second season, 3-8)

Offense (5 starters back): Shawnee returns five starters from last year's squad including senior quarterback Juantay Waters. Waters finished his first season under center at Shawnee going 18 for 27 for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Familiar faces along the line include senior Brandon Horn and sophomore Antwon Smithers. With the graduation of DayJian Lenior (258 yards, four touchdown catches), Shawnee will look to either Sicory Brookins or Frankie Wo to emerge as the No. 1 receiver. Brookins has been featured in the run game and even has experience at quarterback as well.

"We hit the weight room hard and got our numbers up," Gibson said. "Right now I've got about 35 guys on the team ... and these guys are very excited to play.'

Defense (5 starters back): Middle linebacker Aveion McAtee brings experience and tenacity to Shawnee's defense after leading the Golden Eagles with with 126 tackles (83 solo, 43 assisted) and three sacks. On the line, Shawnee returns senior Quincy Coleman and junior Jacob Summers. In the secondary Antrell Miller and Brookins will look to lock down the corner positions.

"(Aveion) is the heart and soul of the team," Gibson said. "We go as he goes, and he's learning how to be a leader and he's made plenty of growth over the offseason. ... He's upgraded his game on all aspects."

Outlook: 2022 promises to be a year of growth for Shawnee. When Gibson first took on the job last summer, he didn't have the benefit of an offseason to get his team ready. That isn't the case this year. Shawnee started an offseason lifting program and the buzz around the team has attracted new players. Shawnee expects to be more competitive in 2A, but without an elite offensive weapon Shawnee could have trouble moving the ball.

Shawnee football schedule:Louisville-area KHSAA Class 3A-1A football schedules for the 2022 season

Class 2A, District Five poll

Coaches could not vote for their own teams. First-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

1. Walton-Verona (5) 25

2. Carroll County (1) 21

3. (tie) Gallatin County 14

3. (tie) Owen County 14

5. Shawnee 9

6. Trimble County 7

