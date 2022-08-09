ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Charcuterie café sets opening date in Norton Commons

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPi0r_0hA8LOPg00

A local charcuterie company based in Southern Indiana is finally hopping across the river.

Board & You Custom Charcuterie , which has several locations in New Albany and Indianapolis, Indiana, is opening a cafe-style concept at Norton Commons.

The new shop, Board & You Café, will open at 10711 Meeting St. in northeast Louisville on Aug. 11. The space has seats for 41 guests and a 30-foot bar filled with custom cocktails, alcoholic slushies, coffee and wine pairings and a hand-crafted menu blending the favorite dishes from Board & You's other concepts. The café will sell grab & go options, catering menus, and serve brunch, lunch, and early dinner bites and drinks.

When Board & You Custom Charcuterie began in mid-2019, it had two employees: co-owners Zack Flanagan and his partner Sean Lara. Now, the brand has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook , 80 employees and several locations across Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNijN_0hA8LOPg00

Background: 6 new restaurants, cafes are opening in Norton Commons this year. Take a look

A full-scale restaurant , Board & You Bistro & Wine Bar , opened in 2020 at 434 Pearl St. in New Albany. More recently, Board & You opened a dedicated cheese shop at 428 Pearl St. in New Albany.

"This concept was the original idea of what Board & You was meant to be, so we couldn’t be more excited to share what that exactly is ― a very personal experience, a vibrant ambiance, and flavorful/creative food options is what you can expect," Flanagan and Lara said in a press release.

The café will be open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Reach food writer Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@courier-journal.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Charcuterie café sets opening date in Norton Commons

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane

Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Restaurants
New Albany, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
City
New Albany, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
foodanddine.com

El Nopal, Black Olive Italian Grill divide Cardinal Center eatery space

El Nopal Mexican Cuisine Crittenden and a sister concept, Black Olive Italian Grill (cover photo), are sharing the square footage at 2745 Crittenden Drive once occupied by Cardinal Hall of Fame Cafe, which ended its run in 2021. At Louisville Business First, our friend and former F&D colleague Michael L....
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Charcuterie#Cafes#Alcoholic#Bistro#Food Drink#Norton Commons#Board You Caf#Board You
Wave 3

Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
leoweekly.com

Beyond Van Gogh Offering Free Admission For Art Supply Donations To JCPS

Beyond Van Gogh, a traveling immersive art experience that brings Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings to life with technology and projections, announced in a press release today that guests can receive free admission to the Louisville experience with a donation of art supplies for JCPS classrooms. Each guest who brings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Zappos closing 325,000-square-foot Louisville facility

SOUTH PARK VIEW, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Zappos.com facility in Louisville is winding down operations,according to Louisville Business First. The Outlet Powered by Zappos plans to close its doors later in the year, the company confirmed. It's unclear exactly when it will move out of its 325,000-square-foot building located at 9101 Minor Lane off South Park Road near the Renaissance South Business Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of loved ones buried at Eastern Cemetery concerned about property maintenance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding a gravestone at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue is a challenge for Albert Diehl. He has five relatives buried at the cemetery. “You should be able to come into the graveyard and not have trouble finding your grave sites and halfway cut grass,” Diehl said. “Some of these stones are under the ground so far you can't even see them.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life

Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Last supermoon of 2022 is coming. When to look up in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August’s full moon will appear on Thursday night, Aug. 11, reaching peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time, but it will look full from now until early Saturday. Just look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising. This...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy