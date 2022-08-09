Charcuterie café sets opening date in Norton Commons

A local charcuterie company based in Southern Indiana is finally hopping across the river.

Board & You Custom Charcuterie , which has several locations in New Albany and Indianapolis, Indiana, is opening a cafe-style concept at Norton Commons.

The new shop, Board & You Café, will open at 10711 Meeting St. in northeast Louisville on Aug. 11. The space has seats for 41 guests and a 30-foot bar filled with custom cocktails, alcoholic slushies, coffee and wine pairings and a hand-crafted menu blending the favorite dishes from Board & You's other concepts. The café will sell grab & go options, catering menus, and serve brunch, lunch, and early dinner bites and drinks.

When Board & You Custom Charcuterie began in mid-2019, it had two employees: co-owners Zack Flanagan and his partner Sean Lara. Now, the brand has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook , 80 employees and several locations across Indiana.

A full-scale restaurant , Board & You Bistro & Wine Bar , opened in 2020 at 434 Pearl St. in New Albany. More recently, Board & You opened a dedicated cheese shop at 428 Pearl St. in New Albany.

"This concept was the original idea of what Board & You was meant to be, so we couldn’t be more excited to share what that exactly is ― a very personal experience, a vibrant ambiance, and flavorful/creative food options is what you can expect," Flanagan and Lara said in a press release.

The café will be open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

