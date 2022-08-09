ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, Michigan State join growing list of college basketball offers for Peoria High star

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
 3 days ago
Aaliyah Guyton is one of the Peoria area's most sought-after high school basketball prospects.

The 5-foot-8 guard from Peoria High holds scholarship offers from myriad schools, including multiple in the Power Five conferences. The Class of 2024 recruit is the daughter of former NBA and Indiana player A.J. Guyton, an alum of Peoria High.

As a sophomore, Aaliyah averaged 20 points, 3.5 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds in being named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year. She helped Peoria High to a 25-4 overall and 10-0 in the Big 12, the Lions at one point reaching No. 1 statewide in Class 3A by The Associated Press. Guyton was also named to theJournalStar all-area team and first-team all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Here is a breakdown of Guyton's offers so far, with her most recent announcements listed first:

Background: A.J. Guyton's daughter might be the next big thing.

Iowa

The reigning Big Ten Conference regular season co-champions and tournament champs had Guyton on campus for an unofficial visit. "I really enjoyed myself!" she posted on her Twitter account (@aguyton11) along with announcing her offer on July 29.

Michigan State

MSU was the third Big Ten team to extend a full ride to Guyton, this one on July 14. The Spartans finished 15-15 overall and were a middle-of-the-pack team in the conference.

Missouri

Mizzou was the third SEC school to give an offer to Guyton, this one announced on July 13. Former Illinois State head coach Robin Pingeton led the Tigers to an 18-win campaign last season.

Illinois-Chicago

UIC was the first of three scholarships offered to Guyton over a two-day span, starting July 13. Illinois-Chicago, which features former Richwoods all-stater Jaida McCloud, made the move to the Missouri Valley Conference this season.

DePaul

Perennial Big East Conference contender put Guyton in its sights with a scholarship offer she announced June 8. The Blue Demons were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Oakland (Mich.)

The Golden Grizzlies hopped into the Guyton sweepstakes with their offer, which she announced June 2. Oakland was a .500 team last season with a seventh-place finish in the Horizon League.

Illinois

Newly hired Illini head coach Shauna Green made Guyton a priority with an offer announced May 31 — just a little over two months after Green took the job. U of I, which won one Big Ten game last season, hosted her for an unofficial visit on June 28.

Mississippi State

Mississippi State stepped into the ring May 25 with a scholarship offer for Guyton, giving her a second one from SEC. The Bulldogs, who won 15 games and ended last season on a six-game losing streak, played in the NCAA title game in 2017 and '18.

Ohio State

This Big Ten school opened Guyton's recruiting in 2022, announced on May 23. Ohio State, the first from the Big Ten to offer her, shared the league's regular-season championship with Iowa, then made it to the Sweet Sixteen.

Bradley

Since-retired Bradley head coach Andrea Gorski gave Guyton an offer in June 2021 to play basketball on the Hilltop and stay close to home. A commitment from Guyton would be a huge get for new coach Kate Popovec.

Vanderbilt

The Nashville-based SEC school put Guyton on the recruiting map with her first scholarship offer, announced in January 2021. “Vanderbilt says she is doing some things right now at age 14 that players on Power 5 teams can’t do," A.J. Guyton told the Journal Star in January 2021.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. He can be reached at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

