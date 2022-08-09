Read full article on original website
Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Two men arrested in Huntington after large amount of illegal narcotics found, police say
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said two men were arrested after a search warrant was served at a home and a large amount of illegal narcotics was found. Kirk Trotter, 27, and Semaj Figg, 30, were taken into custody after the warrant was served Thursday at a residence in the 800 block of 15th Street, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
Charleston Police investigating West Side shooting
Charleston Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head late Thursday evening.
Two arrested after barricade situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After barricading himself inside his home for a short period of time in an attempt to avoid arrest, a man was taken into custody without incident, says the Gallia County Sheriff. The incident happened Thursday as deputies working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service...
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
Elderly Boyd County man reported missing
Emergency officials said a 90-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing in Boyd County. Harold Sexton was last seen at his home on Simpson Road in Ashland, according to a news release from the Ashland Police Department. Sexton is described as a white male that is 5 feet 11...
High Speed Chase Leads to Large Meth Seizure and 4 Arrests in Lawrence Co
According to a news release from the Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, August 9, Sheriff Chuck Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer observed a vehicle passing in a no passing zone on Ky 32 west of Louisa at a high rate of speed. Upon activating their emergency lights, the vehicle began to accelerate in an attempt to elude the Officers. The vehicle turned onto a gravel road and one of the passengers, identified as 48 year-old Larry Joel “Beard’ Maynard of Louisa jumped out of the vehicle and threw a bag into the weeds as the driver continued. After a short foot pursuit, Sheriff Jackson and another Deputy (Wells) apprehended Maynard. It was reported that Maynard had a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine in his sock and the bag he tossed contained a similar substance. In all 129 grams of methamphetamine was confiscated. Maynard was charged with Fleeing or evading on foot, trafficking in a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
One person found dead at fire reported at home in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:18 p.m. 8/12/22. Emergency dispatchers said one person has been found dead at a fire in Kanawha County. Firefighters responded to a blaze reported Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to...
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
SHERIFF RECOVERS STOLEN GOODS FROM STRING OF BREAK-INS AT BLAINE
Search warrant leads to the recovery of stolen goods from a recent string of vehicle break-ins in Blaine. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence in Blaine after obtaining information on the whereabouts of stolen goods linked to two break-ins from June of this year.
Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his brother with shovel
ALUM CREEK. W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:11 p.m., 8/9/22. A man is behind bars accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel in Alum Creek Tuesday evening. It happened on Sand Plant Road about 7:30 p.m.. Court documents said Chase Lilly admitted to stabbing Justin Lilly with the shovel.
UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
Police: Suspect in Charleston shooting taken into custody on separate charges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A suspect sought in connection with a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex over the weekend was taken into custody overnight on separate charges. Timothy Holmes, 29, Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with obstruction by South Charleston police about 4 a.m., according to a...
Four arrested after high-speed chase, drugs found in Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A high-speed chase in Lawrence County, Kentucky, resulted in four people being arrested on various charges, deputies said. Larry Joel Maynard, Michael May, Rachel Mills and Charles Hensley all face charges after deputies said they initially observed a vehicle driven by May pass in a no passing zone on KY 32, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Two hospitalized in Putnam County following two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 11 p.m., 8/11/22. Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County Thursday evening. West Virginia 511 reported both lanes of westbound traffic along Interstate 64 were temporarily closed while emergency crews worked to clear the scene. Dispatchers said the roadway...
Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
Kanawha County sheriff's deputies to get $5,000 annual pay hike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners have approved a $5,000 pay increase for the county’s sheriff’s deputies. Commissioners OK’d the pay hike Thursday after meeting with sheriff’s office representatives and discussing ways to increase hiring and pay since employment numbers have been declining. "This...
Man who served South Charleston Police Department for 28 years leaving for new role
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who retired as an officer last year from the South Charleston Police Department and was working there as a civilian has officially left the police agency to begin a new chapter in his life after a 28-year career. Retired captain Pat Rader...
Weekend DUI checkpoint announced by sheriff’s department
BANCROFT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Monday that the conduction of a sobriety checkpoint will take place on Saturday in the Bancroft area. As indicated through a public notice statement released by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Saturday, August 13, 2022 on West Virginia Route 62.
