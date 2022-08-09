Read full article on original website
Kait 8
First phase of Future I-57 project slated to begin
SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) – The first phase of the Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County will begin soon. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will include upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place...
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
thecash-book.com
ATV, UTV use on city streets may be further restricted
After two extended debates in recent months about allowing utility vehicles, ATVs and electric golf carts to operate on residential city streets, the Jackson Board of Aldermen seems to be poised to take some action at its Aug. 15 meeting. City Attorney Curtis Poore presented four proposed city ordinances (exhibits...
kfmo.com
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
thecash-book.com
Jackson donates old fire truck to CTC
An old Jackson fire truck will be donated to the Career & Technology Center in Cape so the CTC can offer fire-fighting courses. Jackson aldermen approved an affidavit of gift at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The truck is a 1990 Pierce Dash. It...
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrest in Dunkin County
A Dexter woman was arrested in Dunklin County by the MSHP Tuesday afternoon. 51 year old Daya Doolittle was arrested on a felony Clay County probation violation warrant, possession of meth and traffic charges. She was taken to the DCJC.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop leads to meth arrest
Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in La Center early Thursday morning. Just after one 1am Thursday Ballard County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a vehicle on West 5th Street in La Center for equipment violations. Deputies said during the stop, K9 Maya gave positive indication on the vehicle.
ktmoradio.com
Motorcycle Wreck Injures One Person
A New Madrid man was hurt when his motorcycle ran off Highway D south of Lilbourn and struck a ditch. Troop E reports 38 year old Brian Staffey received moderate injuries and was taken to a Cape hospital. The accident happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
krcu.org
National School Bus Driver Shortage Leads Jackson School District To Change Hours
With classes beginning very soon, transportation concerns are driving new conversations. Like other schools in the country, the city of Jackson's School District is facing a shortage of eligible bus drivers. Due to this reality, one of their schools is adjusting its hours to accommodate. As of now, the school...
ktmoradio.com
Former Kennett Mayor Dies at 92
Kennett lost one of its biggest cheerleaders yesterday. Former Mayor Sol Astrachan died at the age of 92. The long time business owner of James Kahn’s on the Square served as mayor from 1963 to 1971. A Korean War veteran, Astrachan was the featured speaker in 2020 at the VFW/American Legion sponsored Memorial Day service.
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. dispensary reacts to Nov. ballot initiative on recreational marijuana
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the Show Me State in November. “We’re super excited. We’re absolutely thrilled,” Sara Gunther-Jackson, general manager for Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, said. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday, August 9...
republicmonitor.com
Seminary Picnic dodges rain as event draws thousands
If Seminary Picnic committee spokesman Randy Dickmann could describe the 121st annual event, he would most likely say it was a successful event. “We had good crowds,” he said. “Saturday was probably our biggest and best day, however I thought we had good crowds on Friday and Sunday too.”
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesdays featuring Back Porch BBQ food truck
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe while having fun at the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel. The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall. Updated: 10...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man brings back Triceratops skull fragments for Cape Girardeau museum
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Discovery Playhouse Museum in Cape Girardeau has a new addition to its many attractions. From flying to firefighting the museum has it all. Now it has a pre-historic item that kids of all ages will be eager to enjoy. Recently, Director Michael Toeniskoetter...
KFVS12
2 men facing charges in Carlisle Co. after chase that started in McCracken Co.
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in western Kentucky arrested two men following a chase that started in McCracken, Kentucky early Monday morning. According to Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert, Cory Mann, 38, got on a motorcycle and chased Cody Sinks, 38, after Sinks allegedly stole Mann’s Toyota Sequoia.
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
ktmoradio.com
Two Poplar Bluff Men Arrested by MSHP on Drug Charges
Two Poplar Bluff men were arrested by the MSHP early today on several charges. 52 year old Gordon Gipson and 35 year old Jessie Brumfield were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to the...
