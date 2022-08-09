Mar-a-Lago search: Florida politicians share reaction

Trump FBI An armed Secret Service agent stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) (Terry Renna)

Jacksonville, Fl — Political leaders from across Florida are weighing in on the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis called the search ‘another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents’.

Senator Rick Scott called for immediate answers from the FBI. And Senator Marco Rubio drew comparisons to Nicaragua.

Jacksonville-area Representative John Rutherford is demanding the FBI Director immediately release the search warrant and the ‘probably cause’ used to obtain it.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group