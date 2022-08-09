ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mar-a-Lago search: Florida politicians share reaction

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rh03f_0hA8JJvd00
Trump FBI An armed Secret Service agent stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) (Terry Renna)

Jacksonville, Fl — Political leaders from across Florida are weighing in on the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis called the search ‘another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents’.

Senator Rick Scott called for immediate answers from the FBI. And Senator Marco Rubio drew comparisons to Nicaragua.

Jacksonville-area Representative John Rutherford is demanding the FBI Director immediately release the search warrant and the ‘probably cause’ used to obtain it.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 34

kgc 22
3d ago

the Washington Democrats have been trying to get something on trump for 6 years .He is always found not guilty. The Washington Democrats are evil. They have also destroyed our country.

Reply(11)
24
QuantumZeno56
3d ago

Trump stole hundreds of classified documents that do not belong to him. He is now just an ordinary citizen. Why should he be above the law?

Reply(4)
8
Lou Cummings
3d ago

It's time to remove the true insurgents that took power during the blackout of the last election. Every true American politician and military leader, need to have a serious discussion.

Reply
3
Related
POLITICO

Florida's 'smooth' 2020 election gets bashed in GOP primary

What’s old is new— Don’t look now, but Florida’s 2020 election — which was seen as a logistical success — is now getting litigated ahead of the Aug. 23 Republican primary. Primary colors— A super PAC backing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in Florida’s 15th...
FLORIDA STATE
kvnf.org

The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office

In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

New Ron DeSantis Ad: ‘Florida is Our Nation’s Hope’

This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new TV and digital ad as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for a second term. “America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom,” the ad’s narrator says. “Now, Florida is our nation’s hope. When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Palm Beach Daily News

Primary elections: Two Republicans, one Democrat vie for seat in Florida's new House District 91

Two candidates are running in the Republican primary for a seat in Florida's new House District 91 as Highland Beach Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman will face Boca Raton resident Christina DuCasse on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democrat Andy Thomson, a 36-year-old attorney, in the November general election. Thomson, who was elected to the Boca Raton...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Republicans add to voter registration edge in Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#State Of Florida#Politics State#Politics Governor#Fl#Mal#Rondesantisfl
CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Action News Jax

Georgia's Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who's best for the state's economy.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
107K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy