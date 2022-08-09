ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

John Fetterman Re-Emerges on the Campaign Trail After Stroke

ERIE, PA—Bookended by two large American flags spread across the wall behind him, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman walked on to the podium Friday night for his first rally of his 2022 Senate bid—and his first public campaign stop since suffering a stroke in May.But amid his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz’s attacks on his absence from the trail—and insistence that Fetterman’s been hiding in a basement for the summer months during his stroke recovery—Fetterman didn’t shy away from the subject while speaking to the crowd Friday night.In fact, he led with it.Introduced by his wife, Gisele, who had cheering fans...
ERIE, PA
Pennsylvania State
Chambersburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect

Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion in nearly all cases will go into effect on Aug. 25, and the heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers will go into effect immediately following an opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday evening.  The opinion did not make a determination regarding the law banning abortion after […] The post Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Rudy Giuliani
Donald Trump
Reuters

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

Aug 12 (Reuters) - FBI agents in this week's search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department said on Friday, while also disclosing it had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.
POTUS

