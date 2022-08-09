Local News Briefs

Bids taken for bridge work

COSHOCTON − Coshocton County Commissioners on Monday received two bids for a bridge replacement project on Millcreek Township Road 221.

The low bidder was McConnell Contracting of West Lafayette at $134,000. Both bids were well under the engineer's estimate of a bit more than $200,000. Bridge 1 on the road was built in 1900 with the superstructure replaced in 1965. The work is projected for completion this year.

Blood drives planned

COSHOCTON − There are four American Red Cross blood drives planned in the local area.

Drives will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Roscoe United Methodist Church, 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at New Castle Church in Walhonding, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coshocton Inn and Suites and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at Kirk Street Event Center in West Lafayette.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org.

Democrats cookout planned

COSHOCTON − The annual Coshocton County Democrats Bahama Mama Cookout will be Wednesday at the Three Rivers First Station, 24199 County Road 621. Social time is at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Speakers will be Coshocton County Auditor Chris Sycks, Judge Earle Wise of the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals and former Ohio First Landy Frances Strickland.

Cost is $20 at the door with children 12 and younger free. Menu includes brats, hamburgers, side dishes and beverages. Reservation need by calling Breanne Smith at 740-202-0675 or emailing coshdemchair@gmail.com.

Career Center participating in meal programs

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Career Center has announced for the upcoming school year that free and reduced priced lunches and breakfasts will be available to those who meet federal income eligibility guidelines. The career center also participates in the after school snack and special milk programs. More information on the programs are available through the school office.