Gamespot

Super Punch-Out's Secret Two-Player Mode Discovered After 28 Years

A new cheat has been discovered for 1994 Super Nintendo game Super Punch-Out, allowing two players to duke it out in PVP mode. Discovered by the Twitter account Unlisted Cheats, which specializes in unearthing previously unknown cheats for classic games, the two-player mode consists of two newly-discovered cheat inputs. As...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tower Of Fantasy's Big Launch Overwhelms Servers, Freebies Coming As An Apology

Tower of Fantasy, a new gacha MMORPG that is drawing major comparisons to Genshin Impact, ran into a few launch issues when its servers went live in specific regions last night. But worry not, because developer Hotta Studios has announced that the problems have been fixed or will be within 48 hours--and players are entitled to some freebies.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wreckreation Looks Like Burnout Paradise Smashed Together With Trackmania

Burnout Paradise was something of a seminal driving game, bringing the ridiculous, crash-happy, and expansive competitive gameplay of the Burnout series to the open-world genre. Wreckreation, the latest driving title from developer Three Fields Entertainment, very much feels like a spiritual successor to the Burnout Paradise legacy, but with a major expansion on the ideas of player control--you're not just driving in the world, you're remaking it as you see fit.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction: Eclipse Gameplay Trailer

The brand-new Crisis Event starts today. Eclipse is a free limited-time mode available from 11th August to 1st September! You will have to face a new enemy, the Neoplasm, it shuts down all lights and attract hordes of Archæans. Prepare yourself to face darkness, restore the power generators and obliterate this new threat!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

30 Hours With Tower Of Fantasy: How Much Fantasy Is Too Much Fantasy?

Is more always better? That's the question I asked myself when solving Tower of Fantasy's overworld puzzles, jumping into ruins, analyzing the gacha pull system, reading the character upgrade pieces, looking at the weapon upgrade chips, playing a whack-a-mole-esque agility training course, trying to survive a timed combat challenge, opening the first type of treasure chest, the second type, the third type and--Oh my god, is this a fourth type? Fine, I'll open it--much, much more.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New South Park Game Coming, Teased With Poop

THQ Nordic rounded out its showcase on August 12 by ever so slightly teasing a new South Park game in the works. The tease consisted of the South Park Digital Studios logo and a sound byte of fan-favorite character Randy Marsh during a particularly… high-pressure moment, before saying "It's coming." Let's just say that it's a safe bet this new game will have a sufficient amount of toilet humor for returning South Park fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alone In The Dark Reboot Reimagines The First Survival Horror Game

The rumors were true: a new Alone in the Dark is coming, returning the series all the way back to its 1992 roots, revisiting a game that helped give birth to the survival horror genre. THQ Nordic announced the reboot during its 2022 game showcase, providing an early look at the third-person psychological horror title.
VIDEO GAMES

