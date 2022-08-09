ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

live5news.com

Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Ridgeville, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County Council officially OKs getting penny tax back on the ballot in November

MONCKS CORNER — The penny tax in Berkeley County will officially be back on the ballot in November. The one-cent sales tax referendum, which is a continuation of the 2008 and 2014 penny sales tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Berkeley County. Though Berkeley officials announced the plan to ask voters to continue the program last year, County Council voted unanimously in favor of putting the penny tax back on the ballot in a special meeting Aug. 8, making the move official.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant takes next step with noise ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders voted Tuesday night to advance a town-wide noise ordinance. Town Council’s first reading of the proposed ordinance passed in a 6-2 vote. This comes after a 90-day pilot program ended last week. Council members said the most complaints under the 55-decibel...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Lightning strike causes Knightsville house fire

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a lightning strike sparked a house fire in a Dorchester County neighborhood. The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavilion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center. The extent of damage...
KNIGHTSVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE | HPF-TVT1-18QJR

PUBLIC NOTICE -- HPF-TVT1-18QJR Express Watersports, LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct a 5' x 40' floating dock addition with 2 new piles for installation. Dock addition is for commercial purposes on Salt Creek located on the waterside of J Peters Grill & Bar at 4037 US-17 Bus, Murrells Inlet, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405, until August 25, 2022. AD# 2016972.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Lane back open on I-26W near exit 194

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a right lane on I-26 westbound near Jedburg Road is back open. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle on fire about two miles west of exit 194 earlier in the day. There is no official word...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real

The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building

Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Connection

A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator

Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city. If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area. Developers are referring to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

