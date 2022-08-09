Read full article on original website
Dorchester Co. Planning Commission tables decision on amendments to Ponds subdivision
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners in a subdivision in Summerville say they are concerned that a developer will not follow through with the plans that convince them to move in. The development has been in the works since 2005, but some homeowners in the Ponds subdivision say the developer...
Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
Dominion Energy encourages public to mark utility lines for national 811 day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday is National 811 day, which is a day to spread awareness about the importance of marking underground utility lines before digging. Dominion Energy is joining utilities across the country to remind the public to call 811 before digging into their home improvement projects this summer.
Fire Fighters Association says Goose Creek policy “jeopardizes public safety”
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - There is a new policy to make sure there are enough Goose Creek firefighters to respond to calls. It is a minimum staffing requirement of 12 members per 24-hour shift. This policy became effective over the last week and now the Professional Fire Fighters of...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County Council officially OKs getting penny tax back on the ballot in November
MONCKS CORNER — The penny tax in Berkeley County will officially be back on the ballot in November. The one-cent sales tax referendum, which is a continuation of the 2008 and 2014 penny sales tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Berkeley County. Though Berkeley officials announced the plan to ask voters to continue the program last year, County Council voted unanimously in favor of putting the penny tax back on the ballot in a special meeting Aug. 8, making the move official.
Mount Pleasant takes next step with noise ordinance
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders voted Tuesday night to advance a town-wide noise ordinance. Town Council’s first reading of the proposed ordinance passed in a 6-2 vote. This comes after a 90-day pilot program ended last week. Council members said the most complaints under the 55-decibel...
Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
Lightning strike causes Knightsville house fire
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a lightning strike sparked a house fire in a Dorchester County neighborhood. The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavilion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center. The extent of damage...
Santee Cooper planning dam siren tests during full-scale exercise
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is planning to test dam sirens in part of the utility’s emergency action plan in late August. Santee Cooper will be testing sirens located at the Santee Dam and in the Santee River floodplain, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on August 23. “Tone-alert radios […]
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE | HPF-TVT1-18QJR
PUBLIC NOTICE -- HPF-TVT1-18QJR Express Watersports, LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct a 5' x 40' floating dock addition with 2 new piles for installation. Dock addition is for commercial purposes on Salt Creek located on the waterside of J Peters Grill & Bar at 4037 US-17 Bus, Murrells Inlet, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405, until August 25, 2022. AD# 2016972.
FIRST ALERT: Lane back open on I-26W near exit 194
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a right lane on I-26 westbound near Jedburg Road is back open. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle on fire about two miles west of exit 194 earlier in the day. There is no official word...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real
The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building
Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Lowcountry school districts working to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry head back next week, and some districts are bracing for the impact of a nationwide teacher shortage as they work to fill dozens of vacancies. Pam Juranas Zwolak and her daughter Alice are gearing up for the first day of first grade...
The Island Connection
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator
Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
City of Charleston asks for community involvement for next step of the Peninsula Plan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the City of Charleston is working on a new plan to guide development throughout the Peninsula; But the next step in the process requires people with a certain skill set to become involved. Robert Summerfield, who is...
Charleston leaders to discuss plans for affordable housing project on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday afternoon Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is discussing plans for a $24 million affordable housing project on King Street. The 55-unit project will run along the lowline and connect the new development to the rest of the city. The Lowline Housing Project will include...
Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city. If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area. Developers are referring to...
