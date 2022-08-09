ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Being 'Uncomfortable' Hosting Certain Group Isn't Racism, Says Park That Turned Away Blacks

By Yasmin Tinwala
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 31

Tim Potter
3d ago

my question is were any of the 500 teens that showed up, white? if so then it can't be strictly racist. if not, and they were all black, then may I suggest the family is the one that's racist.

Reply
14
Patricia Turner Bernhardy
3d ago

all this yelling about the company canceling because they were black all got started by the family friend. the Evans family went right out and hired an attorney. now we know the truth. the boys put the party info on you tube and broke the signed contract by having twice the amount of kids show up. this Evans family owes the company and the public an apology.

Reply(10)
21
Granny-Gigi
3d ago

their contract said you can have 250 guests and they brought 500 so this has nothing to do with race. you do opposite of what you are told you don't get in. reasonable! black people happened to be the ones that didn't listen. Park didn't do anything wrong

Reply(5)
12
 

abc17news.com

Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
KANSAS CITY, MO
BET

Kansas City Park Under Investigation After Canceling Black Teenager’s Birthday Party

A park in Kansas City, Missouri is standing by a decision to cancel a Black teenager’s birthday party. A viral video from TikTok shows Chris Evans, the teen’s father, talking to a park official at Summit Waves Aquatic Facility who said she was not comfortable with the birthday party. In the 29-second video, Evans asks why she is uncomfortable and a person in the background says “because we are Black.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Local
Missouri Society
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
International Business Times

New York Gun Bans Alarm Residents Of Upstate Bear Country

Gunfire has long echoed in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Children blast skeet from the sky after school and parents mingle and compete at the shooting range. In the fall, hunters in fluorescent orange fan through the forests, stalking deer. So June's landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court establishing a...
POLITICS
KCTV 5

Family accuses Lee’s Summit water park of racism

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A family is highly upset with a Lee’s Summit water park after their event they paid for was cancelled as they were arriving. “They are up and coming community leaders and what picture are you painting them, they want to do good for their community,” says Chris Evans.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Chris Evans
#Water Park#Parks Rec#Parks And Recreation#Racism#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Associated Press

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
