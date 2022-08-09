'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Release Date Announced: Here's Everything We Know About Third Installment

"House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal has opened up about the "Game of Thrones" prequel and revealed why it is going to be "more engrossing and tragic." Unlike "Game of Thrones," which focuses on a fight between two families, the prequel is going to revolve around a civil war that occurs within just one family, which makes it sadder, Condal said in an interview with GamesRadar that came out Tuesday.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO