'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Release Date Announced: Here's Everything We Know About Third Installment

Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Video Shows Johnny Depp Dressed As King Louis XV On French Movie Set
Johnny Depp channeled his inner royalty on the set of his upcoming movie, "Jeanne du Barry," directed by French filmmaker Maïwenn. Social media user @u/wanderlust_12 shared Wednesday a video on Reddit of the 59-year-old award-winning actor dressed-up in regal attire, complete with a white wig and powdered makeup. He was seemingly on a break from filming the historical-romance movie and conversing with the production staff in the clip.
International Business Times
'House Of The Dragon' Creator Explains Why Prequel Will Be 'More Engrossing And Tragic'
"House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal has opened up about the "Game of Thrones" prequel and revealed why it is going to be "more engrossing and tragic." Unlike "Game of Thrones," which focuses on a fight between two families, the prequel is going to revolve around a civil war that occurs within just one family, which makes it sadder, Condal said in an interview with GamesRadar that came out Tuesday.
International Business Times
Netflix Pains Are Disney Gains, For How Long?
A mystery in the stream wars is solved. Subscribers leaving Netflix in recent quarters have joined Disney+. As a result, they have been boosting the content king's top and bottom lines, together with a return of visitors to its theme parks. That's according to the company's third fiscal quarter report...
International Business Times
BTS' Jungkook Drops Mysterious Teaser; Fans React
BTS' Jungkook shared a mysterious photo of himself on his Twitter page Thursday. It has led to speculations that the K-pop idol is preparing to reveal something about a new project. The slightly blurred photo, which was uploaded on BTS' official Twitter page Thursday, shows the "Dynamite" singer wearing red...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans surprisingly on board with the return of an underwhelming villain
Julian McMahon has returned to the spotlight as fans call for him to return to the MCU as an unlikely villain. Thanks to the Multiverse, virtually every movie, television series, and cartoon with the Marvel Comics logo is somehow connected to the MCU. With the Fantastic Four poised to make their Marvel Studios debut, it has fans wondering if we will see the cast of Fox’s 2005 FF.
Comments / 0