International Business Times

Video Shows Johnny Depp Dressed As King Louis XV On French Movie Set

Johnny Depp channeled his inner royalty on the set of his upcoming movie, "Jeanne du Barry," directed by French filmmaker Maïwenn. Social media user @u/wanderlust_12 shared Wednesday a video on Reddit of the 59-year-old award-winning actor dressed-up in regal attire, complete with a white wig and powdered makeup. He was seemingly on a break from filming the historical-romance movie and conversing with the production staff in the clip.
International Business Times

Stranded Beluga Whale Removed From France's Seine River: AFP

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation, an AFP journalist said. After nearly six hours of work, the 800-kilogram (1,800-pound) cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and...
International Business Times

Taiwan President Says China's Military Threat Has Not Decreased

The threat of force from China has not decreased but Taiwan will not escalate conflict or provoke disputes, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday, as a source told Reuters the number of warships in the Taiwan Strait was "greatly reduced". Furious about a visit to self-ruled Taiwan last week by...
The Associated Press

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
International Business Times

Analysis-China's Taiwan Military Drills Offer Spying Opportunity For U.S

While China's expanded drills surrounding Taiwan have marked an unprecedented military and political warning against outside interference over the island, they opened a window to gather intelligence for the United States and its allies. The four days of intense drills last week - and extended manoeuvres this week - provide...
International Business Times

BTS' Jungkook Drops Mysterious Teaser; Fans React

BTS' Jungkook shared a mysterious photo of himself on his Twitter page Thursday. It has led to speculations that the K-pop idol is preparing to reveal something about a new project. The slightly blurred photo, which was uploaded on BTS' official Twitter page Thursday, shows the "Dynamite" singer wearing red...
International Business Times

Netflix Pains Are Disney Gains, For How Long?

A mystery in the stream wars is solved. Subscribers leaving Netflix in recent quarters have joined Disney+. As a result, they have been boosting the content king's top and bottom lines, together with a return of visitors to its theme parks. That's according to the company's third fiscal quarter report...
International Business Times

Prince Harry Called 'Pompous,' Hypocritical By Pundit Over UN Speech

Prince Harry's speech at the United Nations last month continues to draw criticism. During a recent appearance on Sky News Australia's "The Bolt Report," Brendan O'Neill — a former editor of Spiked magazine and a columnist who has been featured on The Australian, The Big Issue and The Spectator — weighed in on the comments made by the Duke of Sussex about U.S. politics during his speech at a U.N. session in New York City marking Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18.
International Business Times

'Hopeless': Chinese Homebuyers Run Out Of Patience With Developers

Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago but those hopes were dashed by China's ballooning property crisis. Saddled with $300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old...
International Business Times

Ethereum Core Developers Decide A Provisional Date For The Anticipated Merge

The tentative date for the transition of Ethereum from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, known as The Merge, will include two more upgrades, the dates for which have been set for Sept. 6 and 15. Following the completion of the three testnets, Georni, Ropsten and Sepolia, a Consensus Layer Call was held...
International Business Times

N.Korea Declares Victory Over COVID, Reveals Kim Suffered Fever

North Korea's Kim Jong Un declared victory in the battle against COVID-19 on Thursday, with the leader's sister revealing he had suffered from fever and vowing "deadly retaliation" against South Korea which it blames for causing the outbreak. Kim ordered a lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May, adding...
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth Is Expected To Make Fewer Public Appearances After Canceling Attendance At Various Events

Queen Elizabeth skipped the traditional welcome event in Scotland Monday, but she has another major event on the way. Russell Myers, the royal editor at Daily Mirror and host of the podcast "Pod Save The Queen," talked about the Queen skipping the event on "Lorraine." According to him, it was a "huge shame not only for the Queen but for the many people who come to see her at the Balmoral."
CELEBRITIES

