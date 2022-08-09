ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming

A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
GILLETTE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C.

THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C., has immediate opening for the position of Receptionist/Secretary. This position includes answering a multi-line telephone system, receiving clients, scheduling appointments, maintaining extensive filing system, handling mail, correspondence as directed and other duties as needed. Experience in Microsoft Office a plus. Please forward resume to 104 Fort Street, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834, (307) 684-2248. v32-2b.
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Gillette sergeant: Sheridan police arrest 2 men involved in Fox Park break-in

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette Police Department sergeant said at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11 that law enforcement located two men they say are connected with a break-in that was reported Wednesday near Fox Park. Sgt. Steven Dillard said Sheridan police arrested the men after police reported the men were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
County
Johnson County, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
State
Wyoming State
county17.com

Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Adam Bartley
oilcity.news

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on I-90 near Gillette

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 5. The motorcycle had been heading eastbound...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, fraud

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
SHERIDAN, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy