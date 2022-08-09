Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
Gillette sergeant: Sheridan police arrest 2 men involved in Fox Park break-in
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette Police Department sergeant said at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11 that law enforcement located two men they say are connected with a break-in that was reported Wednesday near Fox Park. Sgt. Steven Dillard said Sheridan police arrested the men after police reported the men were...
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant
Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest. That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that...
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
Flood Watch Issued For Eastern Big Horn Mountain Area In Johnson County
Anyone traveling, visiting, camping or hiking in the Big Horn Mountains this weekend, should be prepared for excessive rain, and dangerous conditions near waterways. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a flood watch for the eastern Big Horn Mountains in Johnson County. The watch is in effect from...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
Motorcycle driver dies after crash on I-90 near Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 5. The motorcycle had been heading eastbound...
Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, fraud
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded
The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
