Red all the way ❤ I would never vote for a Democrat what they have done 2 are Country gas price, food , and heating will be out of this world this year & next. we have Such Uncompetent Democrats In the White House . That Big Red Red Title Wave Is Coming Tonight.❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏we are taking are Country Back . We never had it so good with President Donald J.Trump everything was going so good . Until the Vote was Stolen and Old Joey Binden and Obama got in there . In one week they Destroyed are Country .🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥Dirty Devils.👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥
don't vote Democrat. the one in office now lied about supporting abortions. he closed the abortion clinics down like a week or two before the final decision. and no it wasn't because of some old law like you would like to believe. he said he's the reason gas prices are going down. that is also a lie. if that were true then why is everyone else's gas going down even in red States. ya I could go on but not enough space on here. don't vote Democrat.
Comments / 23