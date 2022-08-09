ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carol Langenhorst
3d ago

Red all the way ❤ I would never vote for a Democrat what they have done 2 are Country gas price, food , and heating will be out of this world this year & next. we have Such Uncompetent Democrats In the White House . That Big Red Red Title Wave Is Coming Tonight.❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏we are taking are Country Back . We never had it so good with President Donald J.Trump everything was going so good . Until the Vote was Stolen and Old Joey Binden and Obama got in there . In one week they Destroyed are Country .🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥Dirty Devils.👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥👺💩🔥

23
Lukas Garrison
3d ago

don't vote Democrat. the one in office now lied about supporting abortions. he closed the abortion clinics down like a week or two before the final decision. and no it wasn't because of some old law like you would like to believe. he said he's the reason gas prices are going down. that is also a lie. if that were true then why is everyone else's gas going down even in red States. ya I could go on but not enough space on here. don't vote Democrat.

8
wpr.org

Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has fired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and closed the election investigation he was hired to run, just days after Gableman endorsed Vos' opponent in Tuesday's Republican primary. Vos, who narrowly prevailed in his Assembly primary against challenger Adam Steen, announced in a written statement...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

8-12-22 ag race likely to turn on broader issues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term, setting up a fall race that will likely turn on their stances on major national issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and voter fraud. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney bested two sharply conservative rivals in Tuesday’s primary to win the GOP nomination. Both he and Kaul are seasoned attorneys, which means they’ll have to campaign on their stances on larger issues. Kaul has sued to undo Wisconsin’s abortion ban and has advocated for tighter gun control laws. Toney charged several people with violating Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order and is prosecuting a number of others for voter fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com

Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Republican Assembly Speaker, Democratic Governor Seem To Agree On Gableman

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls special counsel Michael Gableman an “embarrassment.”. Democratic Governor Tony Evers says Vos should fire him. Two of the most powerful politicians in Wisconsin state government seem to agree. Gableman was hired to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. For well over a...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Two Minnesota men charged with federal crimes in 2020 Kenosha unrest

Federal prosecutors have charged two Minnesota men with crimes relating to arson and looting that took place during unrest in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. Anthony Clay, 24, and Antoine Eubanks, 30, were charged in April with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States. The complaint was unsealed when they were indicted on Tuesday.
KENOSHA, WI
97X

This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America

There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE

