MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term, setting up a fall race that will likely turn on their stances on major national issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and voter fraud. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney bested two sharply conservative rivals in Tuesday’s primary to win the GOP nomination. Both he and Kaul are seasoned attorneys, which means they’ll have to campaign on their stances on larger issues. Kaul has sued to undo Wisconsin’s abortion ban and has advocated for tighter gun control laws. Toney charged several people with violating Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order and is prosecuting a number of others for voter fraud.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO