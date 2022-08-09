Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shorelineareanews.com
2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands ends on a High Note
What an incredible turnout from the community! Over the course of three nights featuring amazing local musicians and performances, there were over a 1,000 guests who came out to support the bands and ShoreLake Arts. Thank you to all of you for making it a week to remember!. A concert,...
shorelineareanews.com
Magic tricks, stunts, and comedy at Cromwell Park Sunday August 14, 2022
Magician and two-time Guinness World Record holder Louie Foxx will amaze and enthrall with magic tricks, hilarious stunts and laugh-out-loud comedy!. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
shorelineareanews.com
Garden Guy: Southwest Plants for the Northwest Summers
Bruce will have a booth at this year’s CHOMP! Festival on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Redmond’s Marymoor Park. Look for him at the Master Gardener Booths. This gardening columnist has been hearing many tales from friends about their recent vacations and thought a ‘What I Did On My Vacation’ presentation was in order.
shorelineareanews.com
LFP residents: take advantage of 24 hour early registration period for Shoreline recreation programs
Live in Lake Forest Park? Interested in recreation? Take advantage of recreation programs offered through the City of Shoreline. Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for a 24-hour early registration period prior to the start of each season’s programs plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Indoor Playground Attendant
SALARY: $16.94 - $18.99 Hourly. Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity. The Indoor Playground Attendant is an on-going, non-benefited position. The program runs September through June, Monday/Wednesday/Friday at the City of Shoreline Spartan Recreation Center. Start date is Sept. 12, 2022. The attendant will work 1-3 days/week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), 3.5 hours/day, 9:00 AM -12:30 PM.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Walks – Woodway from Richmond Beach
Meet at the tennis court on the north side of Richmond Beach Community Park on 197th. From the tennis courts of the Richmond Beach Community Park we will head up the hill on 20th NW to loop through the Town of Woodway. We will pass by a variety of housing...
shorelineareanews.com
King County announces new operators for Health Through Housing buildings in Auburn and Federal Way
King County Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS) announced the selection of two new operators for Health Through Housing buildings in Auburn and Federal Way. These two buildings will move one step further toward implementation with openings forecasted by the end of 2022. The two organizations will coordinate the...
shorelineareanews.com
Neighborhood open house at North City Fire Station 63 Sunday
Shoreline Fire is holding a neighborhood open house at their newest fire station, #63 in North City, on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 - 3pm. Drop in to see what community support and finances helped build!. Walk to the station as you are able; or Les Schwab has offered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shorelineareanews.com
Home sales in Lake Forest Park during July 2022
The following are properties that sold in Lake Forest Park during the month of July 2022. Data compiled for the Shoreline Area News by the Shoreline Windermere office.
shorelineareanews.com
Help the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) support summer school and summer learning
For the past 30 years the generous donors of Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) have diligently supported summer school and summer learning opportunities within the district. This summer the SPSF granted $75,000 to the summer school program, bringing the total amount donated by SPSF to nearly $900,000 since the Foundation’s...
shorelineareanews.com
About Shoreline Area News
There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the period from early morning to afternoon on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Moisture from the North American southwest monsoon season has been making its way into our region. Shoreline firefighters return home from wildfires. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which tracks wildfires...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: City of Shoreline Senior Planner (Transportation)
SALARY: $84,906.00 - $107,605.00 Annually. The vibrant city of Shoreline is going through an exciting period of growth and development that is supported by a progressive, expanding multi-modal transportation system. By 2025, the City’s strong transportation network will be enhanced by two new light rail stations, an extensive bike trail network, and a substantial bus system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline seeks feedback on proposed safety improvements on Meridian
The City of Shoreline would like to like to hear from you!. As we prepare to make safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N, we want your input on lane configuration and pedestrian and bicycle enhancements. The City was awarded grant funding to provide safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N between...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: Shoreline School District Substitutes for 2022-23 school year
We are looking forward to a great year and are excitedly preparing for the arrival of all our students in just a few short weeks!. One of our goals this year is to have ready and available substitute employees to make sure our schools run smoothly every day. If you have ever considered volunteering or pitching in at a school, here is an opportunity to help out AND get paid for it!
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Communications Consultant 3
$53,121 - $71,479 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated communication professional to join the Northwest Region Communications Team. This is a key role tasked with informing the traveling public about road closures, incidents, and maintenance. The ideal candidate is a self-starter that can effectively identify, research, and respond to issues that arise and become progressively more independent as the knowledge base increases.
shorelineareanews.com
Stolen power tools recovered by LFP Police
Wednesday Lake Forest Park Police Officers returned thousands of dollars' worth of stolen power tools to the rightful owner. This investigation started last month, when Patrol Officers responded to a vehicle prowl incident in progress. One subject was arrested at the scene, a stolen vehicle was recovered as well as...
shorelineareanews.com
Property values rose in Shoreline for 2022
The King County Assessor’s office has begun the annual process of mailing property valuation notices to taxpayers. Notices will be arriving in Shoreline soon. Median residential property values rose by 20.6% in West Central Shoreline, and by 22.1% in East Shoreline. Data indicates that home sale prices and overall...
Comments / 0