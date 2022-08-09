ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man injured after shooting at David Gantt Rec. Center. in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 45-year-old man was hospitalized after a Monday night shooting at the David Gantt Rec. Center.

Authorities say officers responded to 700 North Street around 9:38 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation. There, they located a 45-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his lower extremity.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Police urge anyone with additional information to call 911.

There are no suspects in custody and an investigation is currently ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

