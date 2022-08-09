Read full article on original website
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has fired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and closed the election investigation he was hired to run, just days after Gableman endorsed Vos' opponent in Tuesday's Republican primary. Vos, who narrowly prevailed in his Assembly primary against challenger Adam Steen, announced in a written statement...
Trump-backed Tim Michels wins Republican primary for Wisconsin governor
Construction executive Tim Michels has won the Republican primary for governor in Wisconsin, defeating former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch with the help of a "political outsider" message, millions of dollars of his personal wealth and a critical endorsement by former President Donald Trump. Unofficial totals from the Associated Press showed...
Sara Rodriguez and Roger Roth to compete for lieutenant governor in November
While not the major focus of Wisconsin's primary election, races for lieutenant governor, state treasurer and secretary of state were decided Tuesday. Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth will be their parties' candidates for lieutenant governor in the fall. Rodriguez and Roth won out in crowded fields for both...
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
A Florida license plate has reopened the debate over the 'Don't tread on me' flag
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently tweeted an image of what he said was a new state license plate featuring a coiled rattlesnake and the words "Don't Tread on Me," he said it sends a "clear message to out-of-state cars." The imagery of the Revolutionary War-era Gadsden flag dates to...
Two Minnesota men charged with federal crimes in 2020 Kenosha unrest
Federal prosecutors have charged two Minnesota men with crimes relating to arson and looting that took place during unrest in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. Anthony Clay, 24, and Antoine Eubanks, 30, were charged in April with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States. The complaint was unsealed when they were indicted on Tuesday.
As dentists drop out of the workforce, rural communities suffer most
Ideally, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center would employ 13 full-time dentists. But right now, with only two full-time and three part-time dentists, the center is straining to fill surging demand. "At this point in time, we, like many other health centers, have had to say that we're not able to...
Wisconsin’s top transportation official flags rising construction costs tied to inflation
In a sign that highway repairs could pinch Wisconsin coffers more in the future, the state’s top transportation official said Tuesday that recent bids from contractors are coming in higher than previous levels. Appearing on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said construction...
Engines of joy: Indie bookstores in Wisconsin rebound after pandemic slump
A map of Midwestern states is filled with detailed drawings of more than 200 indie bookstores that blanket the region and offer communities authenticity and a home for passionate readers — both present and future. The stores are members of the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association and cooperative in their...
Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students
Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
DNR: Enbridge shuts down oil and gas pipeline again near Bad River tribe's reservation
For the second time in a week, a Canadian energy firm shut down a pipeline near the Bad River tribe’s reservation — this time to investigate crude oil staining on a weld of its pipeline. On Wednesday, Enbridge Inc. notified state regulators that it had shut down its...
Crucial for fighting climate change, carbon-storing trees are on the chopping block in Wisconsin
Environmental and climate activists are calling on the U.S. Forest Service to halt logging of mature and old-growth trees that are crucial for storing carbon to combat climate change, including a project in northern Wisconsin. The Fourmile Vegetation Management Project in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is cited among the 10...
