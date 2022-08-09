ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

wpr.org

Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has fired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and closed the election investigation he was hired to run, just days after Gableman endorsed Vos' opponent in Tuesday's Republican primary. Vos, who narrowly prevailed in his Assembly primary against challenger Adam Steen, announced in a written statement...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Trump-backed Tim Michels wins Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

Construction executive Tim Michels has won the Republican primary for governor in Wisconsin, defeating former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch with the help of a "political outsider" message, millions of dollars of his personal wealth and a critical endorsement by former President Donald Trump. Unofficial totals from the Associated Press showed...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Sara Rodriguez and Roger Roth to compete for lieutenant governor in November

While not the major focus of Wisconsin's primary election, races for lieutenant governor, state treasurer and secretary of state were decided Tuesday. Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth will be their parties' candidates for lieutenant governor in the fall. Rodriguez and Roth won out in crowded fields for both...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Two Minnesota men charged with federal crimes in 2020 Kenosha unrest

Federal prosecutors have charged two Minnesota men with crimes relating to arson and looting that took place during unrest in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. Anthony Clay, 24, and Antoine Eubanks, 30, were charged in April with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States. The complaint was unsealed when they were indicted on Tuesday.
KENOSHA, WI
wpr.org

As dentists drop out of the workforce, rural communities suffer most

Ideally, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center would employ 13 full-time dentists. But right now, with only two full-time and three part-time dentists, the center is straining to fill surging demand. "At this point in time, we, like many other health centers, have had to say that we're not able to...
CASHTON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students

Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district's human growth and development curriculum isn't age appropriate and fails to meet the district's own standards for teaching controversial issues.
WISCONSIN STATE

