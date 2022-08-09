Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers
AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
What QB Rickie Collins addition means for LSU football 2023 class
It was a moment for Rickie Collins, that was years in the making. Growing up in Baton Rouge, there was only ever really one school that allowed him to fulfill every college dream. In front of a packed crowd that included family, friends and teammates, Collins made his commitment to...
Georgia inside linebackers still set to largely define success of co-DC Glenn Schumann
Georgia assistant coach Glenn Schumann is entering his first season as the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator. Up to this point, he’s made his name with the inside linebackers. This season might be a similar story for Schumann. Even though his role is expanded, the success could largely be defined by how well the inside linebackers do their job.
BREAKING: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Commits to LSU
Collins gives the Tigers a massive in-state win, brings a diverse skill set to LSU
Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss defensive line and linebackers
The Ole Miss defense was much-improved last season, and the Rebels have seemingly carried over that good work over through two weeks of fall camp, aided by transfer reinforcements, including Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey. There’s plenty of practice time to go yet before the Rebels can attempt to...
LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB
This offseason for college football has been full of huge developments. First, Lincoln Riley announced that he was leaving Oklahoma and heading west to coach at USC. Shortly after that, Brian Kelly made the decision to leave Notre Dame to coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the LSU Tigers. LSU has had one of the […] The post LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: LSU trending for Bravion Rogers
La Grange (Texas) four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers was one of the jewels of Texas A&M‘s 2023 recruiting class. The Aggies beat out Texas, LSU, Oklahoma and a host of others for the No. 37 prospect in the On3 Consensus, giving Jimbo Fisher and Co. their first big recruiting win this cycle.
