247Sports

VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss defensive line and linebackers

The Ole Miss defense was much-improved last season, and the Rebels have seemingly carried over that good work over through two weeks of fall camp, aided by transfer reinforcements, including Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey. There’s plenty of practice time to go yet before the Rebels can attempt to...
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB

This offseason for college football has been full of huge developments. First, Lincoln Riley announced that he was leaving Oklahoma and heading west to coach at USC. Shortly after that, Brian Kelly made the decision to leave Notre Dame to coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the LSU Tigers. LSU has had one of the […] The post LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA

