Accidents

NBC News

Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon

A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
OAKRIDGE, OR
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: AIRCRAFT COMING IN WITH A FIRE IN THE COCKPIT

Emergency personnel are responding to a report of an aircraft with a fire in the cockpit coming in for landing at Miller Air Park. The plane is being described as a single engine 2A1. There are no additional details available as the plane is coming in at this time. We will update our page when additional information becomes available.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
UPI News

1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One person was killed and "multiple" people were injured Tuesday evening in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. New Jersey State Police said in a statement that the crash occurred at 6:53 p.m. near the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge Township.
CBS Miami

Search on for missing people off Florida Keys after 'rustic vessel' capsizes

MIAMI - On Saturday, the US Coast Guard continued searching for five people in the water after a migrant boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Officials said good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two were rescued in good health. Two bodies were pulled from the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.The Coast Guard received reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. "It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard," officials...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in upstate New York

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked and stabbed in the neck at an artist retreat in upstate New York, police say. The suspect’s motive is unclear and he was taken into custody. Rushdie is undergoing surgery after being airlifted to a hospital. Rushdie has lived with risk to his life since 1989, following a fatwa by Iran’s supreme leader.Aug. 12, 2022.
NBC News

