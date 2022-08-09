Read full article on original website
Huge wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island
HONOLULU — A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training...
Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon
A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
BERKELEY: AIRCRAFT COMING IN WITH A FIRE IN THE COCKPIT
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of an aircraft with a fire in the cockpit coming in for landing at Miller Air Park. The plane is being described as a single engine 2A1. There are no additional details available as the plane is coming in at this time. We will update our page when additional information becomes available.
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One person was killed and "multiple" people were injured Tuesday evening in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. New Jersey State Police said in a statement that the crash occurred at 6:53 p.m. near the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge Township.
Flying beach umbrella impales South Carolina woman
Friends say a sudden gust of wind sent the umbrella flying into Tammy Perreault, causing a fatal chest wound. WMBF's Ian Klein reports.Aug. 12, 2022.
‘Biological evidence’ discovery turns search for missing NH girl into homicide investigation
The search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been officially turned into a homicide investigation after officials found "biological evidence.” Montgomery has been missing for three years and her remains have yet to be found.Aug. 11, 2022.
New Mexico slaying suspect had previous confrontations with victim, brother says
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the four Muslim men killed in New Mexico in recent months had previous confrontations with the man charged in two of the slayings, a brother of the victim said Wednesday in an interview. Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi, 62, was fatally shot outside the Ariana Halal...
Search on for missing people off Florida Keys after 'rustic vessel' capsizes
MIAMI - On Saturday, the US Coast Guard continued searching for five people in the water after a migrant boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Officials said good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two were rescued in good health. Two bodies were pulled from the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.The Coast Guard received reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. "It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard," officials...
Wildfire fueled by high winds burning on Hawaii’s Big Island
High winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling a large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island.Aug. 12, 2022.
Search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, officials say
A "sweet and innocent" New Hampshire girl who has been missing for nearly three years is a homicide victim, though her remains have yet to be found, authorities said Thursday. Harmony Montgomery was likely killed in Manchester in early December 2019, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella told reporters. The...
Arrest made in 1982 death of 15-year-old California girl
Authorities say a 75-year-old man from Hawaii has been in connection with the 1982 death of 15-year-old Karen Stitt, who was abducted from a bus stop, raped, and murdered. KNTV’s Thom Jensen reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
'My other half is gone,' says the sister of the pregnant woman killed in L.A.-area crash
Six murder charges aren't enough for the driver accused of killing five people in a fiery crash near Los Angeles, says the sister of the pregnant woman who died in the accident last week. The charges are only the “bare minimum," Sha’seana Kerr said. “My other half is...
Cleaning service employee killed co-worker in dispute at Michigan General Motors assembly plant, officials say
A cleaning service employee has been arrested and accused of killing a co-worker during a dispute early Thursday at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan, authorities and the company said. Both co-workers were employed by a third-party cleaning service provider at the plant, General Motors and the Oakland...
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Judge rules 'ghost guns' are firearms and bars Polymer80 from selling them to D.C. residents
Ghost gun kits and parts are in fact firearms, a court said in a landmark judgment, barring one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of the homemade and untraceable weapons from selling its do-it-yourself products to residents in Washington, D.C. Polymer80, a Nevada-based ghost gun manufacturer and distributor, has to...
2 soldiers dead, 3 others injured in weather-related incident in Georgia
FORT BENNING, Ga. — Two soldiers based at Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials said Tuesday. An Army spokesperson told NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta that the...
Man initially given life without parole in 2 murders is freed
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man convicted of the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend is being released after 42 years in prison, his life sentence without possibility of parole recently commuted by a state board. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 on...
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in upstate New York
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked and stabbed in the neck at an artist retreat in upstate New York, police say. The suspect’s motive is unclear and he was taken into custody. Rushdie is undergoing surgery after being airlifted to a hospital. Rushdie has lived with risk to his life since 1989, following a fatwa by Iran’s supreme leader.Aug. 12, 2022.
Grammy winner Michelle Branch arrested in alleged domestic assault in Tennessee
Singer and songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested Thursday in Tennessee for allegedly slapping her husband, Patrick Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, authorities said. According to an affidavit out of Davidson County, Branch, 39, was arrested on probable cause for domestic assault. Carney was listed as the victim, the affidavit said.
