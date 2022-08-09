Effective: 2022-08-10 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 445 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Ligurta, or 13 miles northeast of Fortuna Foothills, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Yuma County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

YUMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO