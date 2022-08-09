Effective: 2022-08-12 13:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Globe, Miami; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County; Tonto Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gila and Pinal Counties through 300 PM MST At 207 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles west of Hilltop to near San Carlos. Movement was northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Globe, San Carlos, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Cutter, Hilltop, Sawmill, Claypool, Inspiration and San Carlos Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 243 and 297. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 271. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 162 and 170. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO