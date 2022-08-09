Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 159 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tempe to near San Tan Valley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 179 and 189. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 163 and 172. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 32 and 50. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Gilbert City Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, Superstition Springs Mall, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Freestone Park and Chandler Fashion Center Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 203 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Queen Valley, or 7 miles southeast of Gold Canyon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park and Goldfield. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 195 and 219. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 148 and 150. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Globe, Miami, Pinal, Superstition Mountains, San Carlos by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Globe, Miami; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County; Tonto Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gila and Pinal Counties through 300 PM MST At 207 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles west of Hilltop to near San Carlos. Movement was northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Globe, San Carlos, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Cutter, Hilltop, Sawmill, Claypool, Inspiration and San Carlos Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 243 and 297. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 271. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 162 and 170. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Sears Fire burn scar in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 15:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 415 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, especially along the Hickiwan, San Simon and Kaka washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 247 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and will result in swift running water in locations that drain into the Hickiwan, San Simon and Kaka washes in the Tohono O`odham Nation. Significant ponding of water is likely in roadway dips and other low-lying areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San Simon, Why, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Gunsight, Vaya Chin, San Luis, San Simon West, Kuakatch and Santa Rosa School. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR PINAL COUNTY At 213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 150 and 159. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 164. This includes the following streams and drainages Vekol Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
