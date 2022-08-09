Effective: 2022-08-11 17:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 545 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 8 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO