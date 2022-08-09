Effective: 2022-08-12 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 203 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Queen Valley, or 7 miles southeast of Gold Canyon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park and Goldfield. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 195 and 219. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 148 and 150. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO