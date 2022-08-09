Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 203 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Queen Valley, or 7 miles southeast of Gold Canyon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park and Goldfield. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 195 and 219. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 148 and 150. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Sears Fire burn scar in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 159 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tempe to near San Tan Valley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 179 and 189. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 163 and 172. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 32 and 50. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Gilbert City Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, Superstition Springs Mall, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Freestone Park and Chandler Fashion Center Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
