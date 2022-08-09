Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
David Randolf Egger, 69, of Brownwood
Funeral service for David Randolf Egger, 69 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Sherry Sue Lindsey, 70, of Brownwood
Sherry Sue Lindsey, age 70, of Brownwood formerly of Schulenburg passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Songbird Lodge. Graveside Services for Sherry will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pitman Cemetery in Muldoon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home in Brownwood.
koxe.com
Jesse Jauregui, Jr., 52, of Santa Anna
Jesse Jauregui, Jr., age 52, of Santa Anna, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
koxe.com
Brownwood to host Lemonade Day August 13
Brown County youngsters have been presented the chance to learn how to run a business — and make some money for themselves — this summer. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized a local exercise of the nationwide Lemonade Day program that culminates this weekend. Lemonade Day is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Hope from the Heart announces “Go Gold” fundraiser for Lions vs Glen Rose Football game on Sept. 16
The “Go Gold” T-shirt fundraiser supporting kids affected by childhood cancer is scheduled for the Brownwood Lions home game vs. Glen Rose on September 16. They are asking people to purchase shirts and wear them to the game in support of the cause. There will be a special presentation for the kids and their families during the game.
koxe.com
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, 79, of Brownwood
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehab. Private Family Services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Ghost towns of the Concho Valley: Crockett and Sutton County
Everything is bigger and better in Texas, including the number of ghost towns. According to Texas Highways, the Lone Star State is home to 511 ghost towns, which is the most a state has. Crockett County and Sutton County are home to a combined four ghost towns.
WANTED: Eric Kehl wanted for Aggravated Assault and more out of Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche Police Department sent out an alert Wednesday, searching for a local criminal. Robert “Eric” Kehl is wanted out of Comanche County on numerous warrants for Felony Evading Arrest, Aggravated Assault and a warrant out of Pardon and Parole. If you see Kehl or know where he could be […]
RELATED PEOPLE
koxe.com
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
koxe.com
Jake Villa, 32, of Early
Jake Villa, age 32, of Early, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral services for Jake will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 13, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service starting at 12:00 P.M.
San Angelo LIVE!
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktxs.com
Local man given 20 years for attempted aggravated kidnapping of 4-year-old girl
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was given the maximum prison sentence for an Aggravated Attempted Kidnapping. According to court documents, Ronnie Jackson was on trial for the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl in 2020 at a Hobby Lobby. Evidence was presented about Jackson's indecent exposure over the past twenty years, and five separate women testified about his actions throughout Texas.
3 dead after attempting to evade Police
KIMBLE, Texas — On August 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM a vehicle attempting to evade Police crashed, leading to the death of all three occupants. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle evaded at which point a pursuit ensued. […]
colemantoday.com
Cross Plains Teens Injured in Wreck in Coleman County
According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning approximately 12 miles north of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
koxe.com
Twenty Year Sentence in Case of Attempted Kidnapping in Early
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Ronnie Jackson was sentenced to a maximum prison sentence by Judge Sam Moss for the offense of Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping. Jackson was on trial for an attempted kidnapping of a four-year-old girl from Hobby Lobby in 2020. First Assistant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’
CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
koxe.com
Brownwood Library Receives Grant from State Library and Archives Commission
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) recently awarded funding to the Brownwood Public Library under its Community Advancement Packages (CAP) grant program. The Brownwood Library qualified for two CAP Grants. The Trauma-Informed Collection Package gave the Brownwood Library resources to create a more welcoming environment for those who have experienced trauma. Computer users will notice that the hard-backed, wooden computer chairs have been replaced with comfortable, ergonomic chairs. The library also added some beautiful and comfortable seating to soften the environment. The majority of library furniture is as old as the 60-year-old building. The library hopes to continue to update the old furniture.
City of Eastland enters Stage 4 water restrictions, reduces supply by 40%
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Eastland moved into Stage 4 of its drought contingency plan Monday, due to a mechanical issue with the city’s water supply. According to the City of Eastland, Stage 4 entails the following restrictions: NO outdoor watering of any kind, including; Grass/ lawns Vehicles Sidewalks Driveways Buildings NO filling […]
I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
Comments / 0