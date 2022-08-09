MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to MCSO’s Facebook , a missing person report was filed for Taylor Haynes, 25, of Decatur. The report was filed on July 8.

Since then, it was found that she had gone missing from outside of Decatur. Both MCSO and Decatur Police Department have shared this information before , but are asking the public to continue to keep an eye out for Taylor.

She is described as 5’1″, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair, possibly with blonde dye at the tips. She has a septum piercing that looks like a horseshoe or bull ring.

Taylor has several tattoos including an arrow with an infinity symbol and the words “I love you more” on her left forearm, a feather with birds flying from the tip with the words “One day I’ll fly away” on her left shoulder and a black tattoo on her left inner wrist of the letter “Q” and a heart, which looks like the card face for the Queen of Hearts.

If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Joey Clark at (256)-560-6173, or you can use their tip line at this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.