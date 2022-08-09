ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbjE2_0hA8DJHj00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot overnight in South Nashville off Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike just after midnight in response to a shooting call. According to Metro police, when officers arrived on scene, they located one person who had been shot.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, officers are reviewing surveillance footage to determine what led to the overnight shooting. Officials did not say if any arrests have been made or if anyone is in custody.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

