Road detours in Kalamazoo area begin next week for natural gas line improvements
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Next week, Consumers Energy will begin working to upgrade and modernize their natural gas system in the Kalamazoo area. As a result, there will two separate road closures and detours. From August 15-August 29, West KL Avenue between 11th Street and Drake Street will...
WWMTCw
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
WWMT
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
Fox17
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
wkzo.com
There will be a fair in Kalamazoo County in 2022, but with a different look
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair and Family Festival has been reimagined for 2022. Organizers say the all new event will focus on highlighting the 4-H programs and youth education, while also providing agricultural education to children and families in our community. 4-H livestock and...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
wkzo.com
Boat starts to sink near South Haven, five people escape uninjured
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Five people managed to escape uninjured after their boat started to sink in Lake Michigan Wednesday. South Haven Area Emergency Services says it happened near the Sleepy Hollow Resort in Casco Township, about two miles north of the South Haven pier heads. The...
Five people safely escaped sinking boat on Lake Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five people safety escaped their sinking boat Wednesday afternoon. There was a loud bang and the 22-foot, Chris-Craft-style boat started taking on water about half a mile from shore around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Groundbreaking ceremony for The Link held on August 5
A groundbreaking ceremony for The Link was held on August 5. The ceremony featured the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring.
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
WWMTCw
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
Kalamazoo Gets Sip N Shop Part Two
About a month ago, Kalamazoo got a unique opportunity that not a lot of cities have done quite yet, and it seemed to have been a hit. Kalamazoo had its very first Sip N Shop, an organized event that was packed with vendors that were all black businesses. Even the food and drink vendors were all black-owned businesses, so attendees got to eat, drink, and shop with some of the best black businesses in the area.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
