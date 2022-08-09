Read full article on original website
CLE among ’10 Worst Airports For Flight Cancellations’
Forbes has found Cleveland Hopkins Airport to be among the "10 Worst U.S. Airports For Flight Cancellations And Delays This Week."
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
cleveland19.com
US Coast Guard: Boater says crash near Whiskey Island caused by winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said crews responded late Thursday to a boat crash near Whiskey Island in Cleveland. According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, a boater continued course after hitting another boat as it was being towed. After the incident, the boater who...
cleveland19.com
Ohio Casino Control Commission on how grocery stores can get sports gambling kiosks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports gambling kiosks at your local store…..they could become a reality in Ohio by Jan. 1. Nine Acme grocery store locations in Ohio have applied for these kiosks that includes stores in Parma, Hudson, and Akron. The deadline to apply is quickly approaching - Aug....
cleveland19.com
Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning from police who say the kind of car you drive, could be making you a target for car thieves. But what’s most concerning for law enforcement is how social media is actually providing a guide to thieves on how easy it is to steal your car.
U.S. Coast Guard responds to boat collision involving a vessel under tow
The United States Coast guard responded to a boat collision between a sailing vessel and watercraft that was being towed to Whiskey Island in Cleveland, according to a tweet from the USCG Great Lakes.
New ‘pocket park’ to open in Cleveland
Cleveland's first lighthouse is being commemorated with the creation of a new "pocket park."
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!
No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
A fair, a feast and other things to do in NEO this weekend, Aug. 12-15
Here in Cleveland, we experience all four seasons so warm weather should be appreciated. Here are a few events to help you do just that, enjoy summertime in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland city councilman addresses street racing increase, suggests action plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a major neighborhood nuisance, likely playing out on your own street. What can be done, though, to crack down on dangerous drag racers?. Last month, we told you calls to police for these speeding drivers are up significantly from last year. This week, we...
cleveland19.com
Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city. Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman relieved her name is cleared after Chicago man stole her identity
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police. It’s a day she will never forget. “I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.
Cleveland Scene
City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
If you're looking for a four-legged friend to keep you company, now is the perfect time. City Dogs Cleveland (9203 Detroit Rd.) is currently above capacity with crates in offices and conference rooms and really could use your help. Adopt these dogs now!
UH Richmond Medical Center ceases emergency services for new patients
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Fire Chief Marc Neumann provided City Council Tuesday (Aug. 9) with an update on the closing of UH Richmond Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road. Neumann said that on Aug. 7, UH stopped transferring patients into the Richmond Medical Center from other hospitals. On Aug. 8, all inpatients were transferred to other facilities.
cleveland19.com
Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022. Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.
1 taken to hospital after Lake Erie boat collision: Investigators
First responders are investigating after a boat collision at Lake Erie late Thursday evening.
cleveland19.com
Torrential downpours flood Cleveland-Lakewood border with ongoing issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Torrential downpours brought in a ton of water Monday night, trapping a huge amount of water underneath a bridge on West 117th Street between Berea and Madison avenue. Puddles and watermarks on the bridge are all that are left, indicating that the water was at least...
