Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

US Coast Guard: Boater says crash near Whiskey Island caused by winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said crews responded late Thursday to a boat crash near Whiskey Island in Cleveland. According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, a boater continued course after hitting another boat as it was being towed. After the incident, the boater who...
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!

No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
Cleveland.com

Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
cleveland19.com

Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022. Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.
