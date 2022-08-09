ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by truck on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a pedestrian received serious injuries Thursday afternoon after being hit by a truck on the city’s West Side. According to police, the crash took place around 4:45 p.m. on Lorain Avenue at West 105th Street. Cleveland police said a 37-year-old woman was...
cleveland19.com

Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
WKYC

Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
cleveland19.com

Fire destroys vacant Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor. Firefighters said they made...
cleveland19.com

Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
cleveland19.com

‘Multiple stolen autos’ recovered from Richmond Heights apartment lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police said several stolen vehicles were found parked behind a local apartment complex. According to a police report, officers first discovered “multiple stolen autos” on the morning of Aug. 5 in the rear parking lot of the Marcella Arms apartments located on Chardon Road.
cleveland19.com

US Coast Guard: Boater says crash near Whiskey Island caused by winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said crews responded late Thursday to a boat crash near Whiskey Island in Cleveland. According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, a boater continued course after hitting another boat as it was being towed. After the incident, the boater who...
cleveland19.com

55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
cleveland19.com

Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland. Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days. The vehicles reported stolen on...
huroninsider.com

Drugs believed to be factor in fatal single-vehicle crash

BERLIN HEIGHTS – Drug use is believed to be a determining faction in a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 113, just west of State Route 60, in Florence Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday afternoon when a 1995 Ford Mustang, driven by Steve Chaffee, of Norwalk, was traveling westbound on State Route 113. The Mustang went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch multiple times before coming to final rest.

