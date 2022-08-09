EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and harassment after an incident at an area hospital. Police charged 21-year-old Damon Ruoss of Ephrata as the result of an investigation into an occurrence on August 9 at 2:15 p.m. at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Ruoss, an emergency room patient, assaulted four hospital employees. One victim was punched in the face and scratched, another victim was scratched, and two other victims were spit on. He also damaged a hospital room by punching the drywall. Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest monitoring.

EPHRATA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO