DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

Fran Chardo and Graham Hetrick need to stop covering up for bad policing. They will find themselves behind bars. No one is above the law. Until they are held accountable, this will continue.

Nicole Rodriguez
3d ago

Regardless if they are criminals or not, noone should have to go through this or their families. This system needs better training and some kind of conscious. I used to work for DOC and would not have let this happen or hid it. Get justice for this man and his family.

Kima Tigo
3d ago

This prison is a secret society who control that prison and what happens and has tides with certain government workers else where for back up. this prison needs to shut down or have all workers removed. I mean ALL

