themonroesun.com
Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut
MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
fox61.com
Voter turnout low for Connecticut's primary election
Voter turnout was not what was expected for Connecticut's primary election on Tuesday. Connecticut's Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates shared his input.
nerej.com
CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?
“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
CT State Troopers Submit Lackluster Photo for National Cruiser Contest
The American Association of State Troopers is in the midst of the annual Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. When all the votes are in, the top 13 finishers will appear in next year's calendar. The voting runs through August 25 at state-troopers.org. This is Connecticut's photo below. As a stand-alone photo,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Breaking down Connecticut Primary Day as polls close
Dan Haar, Columnist and Associate Editor at Hearst Connecticut Media, talks about big elections on Primary Day. Latest on Secretary of the State and Treasurer races in CT.
Register Citizen
CT essential worker bonuses could shrink before they’re even handed out
It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers
The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you should know about the...
Rapini, Thomas win primaries for secretary of state
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters headed to the polls Tuesday to choose their candidates to replace longtime Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, a Democrat who resigned in June to care for her ailing husband. Republican Dominic Rapini will face Democratic State Rep. Stephanie Thomas in the general election. In the Republican race, Rapini, a […]
Democrat primary winner for treasurer makes state history, with chance to make US history
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Erick Russell is officially the Democrat candidate for Connecticut state treasurer, and he's on track to face Republican Harry Arora in November's general election. If Russell wins, history will be made. "If elected, I will be the first openly gay, black elected statewide official in...
Connecticut primary: Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans pick their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.
ALERT CENTER: Key races in the Connecticut primary
News 12 Connecticut’s John Craven is in the Alert Center with the latest.
NBC Connecticut
State Officially Launches $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential CT Workers
The State of Connecticut has officially launched its application process for the "Hero Pay" program, aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state comptroller's office said all seems well at the moment...
Who is running in Connecticut primaries?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
darientimes.com
Top Connecticut golfers set sights on 122nd U.S. Amateur
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As soon as he saw the email in his inbox, Ben Day picked up the phone and called the United States Golf Association. He didn’t get through. Day then emailed the USGA in response, leaving his cell phone...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows
Pandemic bonuses for CT private-sector essential workers will likely be reduced as surging demand tests the program's budget.
Connecticut pension debt costs UConn students $1,000
Connecticut's pension debt adds up to an extra $1,000 in tuition costs for students attending UConn, as tuition rates rise. The post Connecticut pension debt costs UConn students $1,000 appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut aims to launch Hero Pay for essential workers this Friday
Officials are hoping to kick off the so-called "Hero Pay" program later this week after a soft launch this past weekend left the website overwhelmed with traffic.
Stimulus 2022: Connecticut essential workers eligible for up to $1,000
Essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment through a new program established by the state legislature.
