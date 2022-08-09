ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
themonroesun.com

Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut

MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
MONROE, CT
nerej.com

CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?

“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Election State#Primary Election#Vermont#Politics
Register Citizen

CT essential worker bonuses could shrink before they’re even handed out

It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Rapini, Thomas win primaries for secretary of state

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters headed to the polls Tuesday to choose their candidates to replace longtime Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, a Democrat who resigned in June to care for her ailing husband. Republican Dominic Rapini will face Democratic State Rep. Stephanie Thomas in the general election. In the Republican race, Rapini, a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Who is running in Connecticut primaries?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Top Connecticut golfers set sights on 122nd U.S. Amateur

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As soon as he saw the email in his inbox, Ben Day picked up the phone and called the United States Golf Association. He didn’t get through. Day then emailed the USGA in response, leaving his cell phone...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy