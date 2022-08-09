ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming

A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 10

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 9, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. A 40-year-old man called the sheriff’s...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, fraud

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
SHERIDAN, WY
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

