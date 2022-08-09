Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 9, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. A 40-year-old man called the sheriff’s...
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant
Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest. That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
county17.com
Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
county17.com
Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, fraud
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheridan Media
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded
The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0