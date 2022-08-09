Eastside High marching band alumni plan protest after school administration declines to reincorporate traditional Black marching style

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • News4Jax: As Putnam County students head back to class, district plans to repair, rebuild aging schools. “Students’ parents and other Putnam County voters will soon be asked to sign off on a bond program totaling $300 million. It’s a lot of money, but Putnam County School District Superintendent Dr. Rick Surrency said that it’s needed, as the county’s schools are very old. In fact, according to the district, Putnam County’s classrooms are some of the oldest in the state of Florida.”

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO