Alachua County, FL

Eastside High marching band alumni plan protest after school administration declines to reincorporate traditional Black marching style

By Katie Hyson
wuft.org
 3 days ago
Vimary
2d ago

Beautiful ' Loving Our heritage our culture teach our children about our own culture the marching and dancing is beautiful and a respectful manner

3
Kimberly Burke-Mohorne
2d ago

Fight to regain your traditions. Continue to fight to keep the traditions. #PompanoStrongBEHS🧡💚

5
