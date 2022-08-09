Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State College
Penn State Football: Lasch Building Weight Room Expansion Slowed But Still Due for Completion Soon
Penn State football’s Lasch Building renovations and weight room expansion are slated to be completed soon, but according to head coach James Franklin, it might not quite be entirely done by the time the season starts. “We’re in the training room, which is really nice,” Franklin said after practice...
State College
Penn State Football: Franklin Takes a New Approach to Managing Offensive Line Expectations
Penn State coach James Franklin hasn’t minced words about the Nittany Lions’ offensive line this summer. While he hasn’t thrown the team’s most pivotal position group under the bus, Franklin certainly appears content to let their play do the talking, and the praise — or criticism — follow in its wake.
State College
Joined by Cappelletti and a Not-So-Old Nold, I Feel Better About Going Over the Hill
They say that misery loves company. And with my 70th birthday approaching on Saturday, I’ve been at risk for feeling miserable. Fortunately, I’ve found some support—my wife, whose age shall go unstated, and other wonderful people who are going over the hill along with me. John Cappelletti,...
State College
Penn State Football: Beaver Stadium Gate C Expansion Nears Completion
Beaver Stadium is inching closer towards the season just a month from the home opener against Ohio on September 10th and the newest and most notable change to the stadium this summer is nearing completion. An expansion to the Gate C concourse area is seemingly just a few days or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College
Ocean State Job Lot Opens New State College Area Location
A discount retail chain opened its first Centre County location on Friday. Ocean State Job Lot is located in the 44,997-square-foot former Giant Food Stores location at 2222 E. College Ave. in College Township. The store, which is the Rhode Island-based company’s 150th and seventh in Pennsylvania, is open 8...
State College
Centre County Moves Back to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County moved up to the Centers for Disease Control’s medium community level for COVID-19 this week as reported new cases declined but hospitalizations linked to the virus increased, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. It’s just the second time in 10 weeks the county...
State College
‘Crazy Jake’ to retire after 48 years selling furniture
STATE COLLEGE — Forty-eight years ago, Gary Stover started a business out of his house in the small town of Smullton, and it grew from there. After moves to Millheim and two different locations in State College, it is now time for him to retire and close the doors at Stover’s Furniture for good.
State College
CATA Service Changes Set to Begin with New, Altered and Eliminated Routes
The Centre Area Transportation Authority will begin its fall full-service schedule on Monday, and with it comes a number of changes. Here’s a look at what’s new, what’s changing, what’s being restored and what’s being eliminated. High-Frequency Connector Routes. Two new connector routes operating on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State College
Plans Resubmitted for Massive Warehouse at Benner Commerce Park
Plans for a massive fulfillment center warehouse at Benner Commerce Park are back on the table. Developer SunCap Property Group has resubmitted a land development plan for the 1-million-square-foot “fulfillment center warehouse” on a 103-acre site along Penntech Drive in Benner Township, according to Centre County and township officials.
State College
Bellefonte Waterfront Project out for bid
BELLEFONTE — Don’t fret, Bellefonte: The much-anticipated Bellefonte Waterfront Project is inching closer to reality. Developers have completed designs for the hotel and parking garage and have sent the project out to bid with hopes to break ground by the end of the year. Developer Tom Songer II...
Comments / 0