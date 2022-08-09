ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Ocean State Job Lot Opens New State College Area Location

A discount retail chain opened its first Centre County location on Friday. Ocean State Job Lot is located in the 44,997-square-foot former Giant Food Stores location at 2222 E. College Ave. in College Township. The store, which is the Rhode Island-based company’s 150th and seventh in Pennsylvania, is open 8...
Centre County Moves Back to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County moved up to the Centers for Disease Control’s medium community level for COVID-19 this week as reported new cases declined but hospitalizations linked to the virus increased, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. It’s just the second time in 10 weeks the county...
‘Crazy Jake’ to retire after 48 years selling furniture

STATE COLLEGE — Forty-eight years ago, Gary Stover started a business out of his house in the small town of Smullton, and it grew from there. After moves to Millheim and two different locations in State College, it is now time for him to retire and close the doors at Stover’s Furniture for good.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Plans Resubmitted for Massive Warehouse at Benner Commerce Park

Plans for a massive fulfillment center warehouse at Benner Commerce Park are back on the table. Developer SunCap Property Group has resubmitted a land development plan for the 1-million-square-foot “fulfillment center warehouse” on a 103-acre site along Penntech Drive in Benner Township, according to Centre County and township officials.
Bellefonte Waterfront Project out for bid

BELLEFONTE — Don’t fret, Bellefonte: The much-anticipated Bellefonte Waterfront Project is inching closer to reality. Developers have completed designs for the hotel and parking garage and have sent the project out to bid with hopes to break ground by the end of the year. Developer Tom Songer II...
