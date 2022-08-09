Read full article on original website
Related
Verdict reached in 2018 Youngstown murder case
A jury has found Lavontae Knight guilty on all counts in the shooting death of Trevice Harris and the wounding of his girlfriend in 2018.
Youngstown man charged again following threats at arraignment
An Oregon Avenue man was given a 30-day jail sentence on a contempt of court charge after he threatened one of his victims Wednesday during an arraignment on domestic violence charges.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday.
Cortland man indicted in federal drug case
A Cortland man is facing federal drug charges following an indictment that was filed in federal court this week
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former attorney jailed on drug charge
The charge against Maridee Costanzo stems from four overdose calls at a house she owns in the 100 block of Genesee Avenue.
17-year-old charged in connection to Liberty school threats
A teenager is now in custody, accused of making threats to groups at the Liberty Local School District last week.
Police search for man accused in attempted theft, chase
Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly attempted to steal a trailer on Monday.
Investigator testifies victim’s girlfriend was key in 2018 Youngstown murder case
Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal told jurors how he was able to determine Lavontae Knight, 27, of Ferndale Avenue, should be charged with aggravated murder for the Dec. 30,. 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and attempted aggravated murder for wounding his girlfriend as well as charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
Code enforcement officers take man wanted for 2008 rape into custody
A West Side man who is wanted on a 2008 rape charge out of Cleveland was arrested Wednesday by city housing code enforcement officers investigating a trash complaint.
Wellsville man found guilty; rape charge pending
A Wellsville man accused of assault, domestic violence and rape was found guilty of two of the charges in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Thursday.
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
Police seize suspected drugs and guns during Lisbon raid
It's on the 42200 block of State Route 154.
Sebring mom pleads not guilty in cruelty case
A Sebring mom pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangering and animal cruelty charges.
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison.
Howland man pleads guilty in rape case
A Howland man pleaded guilty to rape charges Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.
Southington man accused of exposing himself to 3-year-old
Police were called out to the 2700 block of Parkman Rd. NW Monday around 10 p.m.
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
Report: Burglary leads Boardman police to find 14-year-old runaway
The caller was home alone when she heard a noise that sounded like someone walking around the house.
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday.
Comments / 0