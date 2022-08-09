Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Clearlake Planning Commission grants use permit to Pregnancy Counseling Center of Ukiah
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake Planning Commission on Tuesday evening voted unanimously to grant permits to allow an anti-abortion group to begin operating a clinic in the city. The Pregnancy Counseling Center of Ukiah, doing business as Mendo Lake Women’s Clinic, will be located within an existing commercial...
Lake County News
Lake County Planning Commission to discuss cannabis projects, school proposal
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Planning Commission is set to discuss several cannabis grows and a proposal for a new school this week. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the board chambers on the first floor of the Lake County Courthouse, 255 N. Forbes St., Lakeport.
Lake County News
Lake County Economic Development Corp. launches Micro-Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In collaboration with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, Lake County Economic Development Corp. has launched the California MicroBusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Funded by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, the grant program will provide financial relief to microbusinesses in...
Lake County News
Kelseyville Sunrise Rotary becomes first Blue Zones Project Approved organization In Lake County
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Blue Zones Project Lake County announced that Rotary Club of Kelseyville Sunrise is the first organization in Lake County that has achieved designation as Blue Zones Project Approved. Kelseyville Sunrise Rotary successfully completed the review process with guidance from Kamlin Fasano, organization lead for Blue Zones...
After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?
Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void. “Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it’s near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it’s...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa to consider capping number of vacation rentals, additional enforcement
Santa Rosa is poised to consider capping the number of short-term rentals that can operate in the city amid a surge of applications and steady flow of complaints from neighbors. Under the proposed changes, the city would limit the number of permits issued for vacation rentals where the owner does...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police officers to begin working in the city of Lakeport Aug. 12
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Due to temporary staffing shortages at the Lakeport Police Department, Clearlake Police officers will begin working patrol overtime shifts in the city of Lakeport beginning Friday, Aug. 12. The arrangement is the result of a supplemental law enforcement services agreement approved by the city councils of...
mendofever.com
‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown
Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
lakecountybloom.com
Celebrating a Good Time at the Lake County Fair
The Lake County Fair is just around the corner. Opening day is September 1, 2022. Thursday gates open at 6 PM, starting with the Blue-Ribbon Dinner, where we will be introducing the Grand Marshal Jane Alameda. Highlights Thursday evening include the second annual “Guns N Hoses” event. Can Fire beat Law this year? It will surely be entertaining as local law enforcement squares off against local fire in some hilarious games coordinated by our own Chris Chwialkowski from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
Willits News
Mendocino County history: 1992 –’Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’
Following is a news article about a big step the City of Ukiah took in the summer of 1992 toward acquiring the property that today is Observatory Park at 432 Observatory Ave. ‘Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’. Ukiah is one step closer to establishing a long-sought-after historic...
Lake County News
County issues update on water advisory, cyanotoxin testing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A drinking water advisory remains in effect for households with individual water systems which use private intakes to draw from Clear Lake along the shoreline of the Lower and Oaks arms. County officials said there is no simple remedy if you are getting your water...
Lake County News
Still waiting on California COVID-19 rent relief? NCO can help
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the last 15 months, North Coast Opportunities, or NCO, has assisted with 574 applications and helped secure $2.7 million in rent and utility relief for Lake and Mendocino households through the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, Housing is Key. As a result, NCO provided...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
Lake County News
Chris Ochs and Annette Lee team up and announce candidacy for MUSD School Board
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Hidden Valley Lake residents Chris Ochs and Annette Lee announced that they are running for the Middletown Unified School Board in this November’s election. As a team, they believe they have a strong set of complementary skills that can help successfully navigate and overcome the...
Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
sonomamag.com
2 Sonoma County Wineries Named Among 10 Best in the US
USA Today has announced its annual 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, highlighting “the best of the best” in categories such as food and drink, hotels and things to do. Among the winners this year are two Sonoma County wineries. Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards and Healdsburg’s Orsi Family Vineyards...
mendofever.com
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant
Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma
LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road. In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fox40
Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park
(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Tuesday, Aug. 9
Occurred at 18TH Ave/Dam Rd Ext. Rp states that he is behind walmart looking towards 18th ave and can hear a bunch of screaming and dont touch my brother / rp believes they are fighting / rp states that he believes it's a party. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.931689 Lon:-122.61547. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
