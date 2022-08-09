ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lakeport, CA
New Jersey State
Lake County, CA
Lake County, CA
California Government
Lakeport, CA
KRCB 104.9

After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?

Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void.  “Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it’s near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it’s...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Police officers to begin working in the city of Lakeport Aug. 12

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Due to temporary staffing shortages at the Lakeport Police Department, Clearlake Police officers will begin working patrol overtime shifts in the city of Lakeport beginning Friday, Aug. 12. The arrangement is the result of a supplemental law enforcement services agreement approved by the city councils of...
LAKEPORT, CA
mendofever.com

‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown

Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Celebrating a Good Time at the Lake County Fair

The Lake County Fair is just around the corner. Opening day is September 1, 2022. Thursday gates open at 6 PM, starting with the Blue-Ribbon Dinner, where we will be introducing the Grand Marshal Jane Alameda. Highlights Thursday evening include the second annual “Guns N Hoses” event. Can Fire beat Law this year? It will surely be entertaining as local law enforcement squares off against local fire in some hilarious games coordinated by our own Chris Chwialkowski from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

County issues update on water advisory, cyanotoxin testing

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A drinking water advisory remains in effect for households with individual water systems which use private intakes to draw from Clear Lake along the shoreline of the Lower and Oaks arms. County officials said there is no simple remedy if you are getting your water...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Still waiting on California COVID-19 rent relief? NCO can help

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the last 15 months, North Coast Opportunities, or NCO, has assisted with 574 applications and helped secure $2.7 million in rent and utility relief for Lake and Mendocino households through the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, Housing is Key. As a result, NCO provided...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th

(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville.   Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
sonomamag.com

2 Sonoma County Wineries Named Among 10 Best in the US

USA Today has announced its annual 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, highlighting “the best of the best” in categories such as food and drink, hotels and things to do. Among the winners this year are two Sonoma County wineries. Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards and Healdsburg’s Orsi Family Vineyards...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant

Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma

LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road. In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park

(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, Aug. 9

Occurred at 18TH Ave/Dam Rd Ext. Rp states that he is behind walmart looking towards 18th ave and can hear a bunch of screaming and dont touch my brother / rp believes they are fighting / rp states that he believes it's a party. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.931689 Lon:-122.61547. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
CLEARLAKE, CA

