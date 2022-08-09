Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
Longboat Observer
Manatee, Sarasota early-voting sites open Saturday
Voters have several location choices at which to cast in-person early ballots in this month’s primary elections, beginning Saturday, Aug. 13. Election day is Tuesday, Aug. 23. Your home voting precinct does not matter when casting early ballots. In Sarasota County, early voting sites are open 8:30 a.m. to...
businessobserverfl.com
South Sarasota shopping center sells
Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
Longboat Observer
Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge
If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
businessobserverfl.com
Well-known realty firm promotes Sarasota executive
A top-notch realty brokerage announced it promoted Shelley Whiteside to senior regional marketing director for the Sarasota region. Whiteside has been with Naples-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty since 2016. With the promotion, she’ll oversee regional marketing plans, media buying and corporate training for the office locations in Lakewood Ranch, Longboat Key, Sarasota and Venice Beach.
941area.com
Best Steakhouses in Bradenton
Don’t make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don’t let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local REALTOR® Association Opens New Building in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 11, 2022) – On Friday, August 5, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) celebrated the Grand Opening of a new office building in Bradenton, located at 2901 Manatee Ave West. This is a significant moment for the REALTOR® community, with many members familiar with this location, as it was once home to the former Manatee Association of REALTORS® before the merger with the Sarasota Association in 2015.
sarasotamagazine.com
Fiorella Italian Bistro Is a Creative Addition to Sarasota's Italian Food Scene
Fiorella Italian Bistro has opened on Tuttle Road, near Bee Ridge. Owner Francesco Giovannucci, who hails from the Abruzzo region of Italy, has been working on the concept since before the Covid-19 pandemic, but waited to open until things quieted down. "I like the fusion of French and Italian," says...
Longboat Observer
New restaurants offering pizza, coffee and more open in Sarasota, Waterside Place
There are a few more options around town to consider, some new locations of already established favorites and some are all new. Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café opens its fourth location in the Landings area of south Sarasota, 4944 S. Tamiami Trail. Adding to its locations in Southside Village, Palmer Ranch and University Town Center, the new location offers pizzas, wings, salads and desserts along with a variety of beers. It is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit Instagram.com/origin.landings or OriginPizzaCafe.com.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 11
Diane Suner captured this white ibis walking the shore on Lido Beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature...
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms return for the weekend!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Friday of the school year is also the first day with sunrise in the 7 a.m. hour. We lose one minute on sunrise and sunset almost every day right now. Our first day with sunset before 8 p.m. happens around Aug. 24. Our dry...
Sarasota Bradenton Airport Continues to Improve Services Here on the Suncoast
We are fortunate to have an amazing airport that services Sarasota and Manatee county travels. The Sarasota Bradenton Airport has continued to add services, improve facilities and expand the numerous direct flight options in the last few years. The changes continue at a pace to ensure the growing numbers of travelers passing through the airport enjoy the efficiencies of the more local airport when making reservations. In just the last ninety days, more good news regarding additional improvements at the airport has made headlines.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge Is Closing For 6 Hours, Find Out When
The Howard Frankland Bridge is closing next week for 6 hours. The closure is going to start this Monday, August 15 starting at 11 p.m. It will open back up on Tuesday, August 16th at 5 a.m. It will only affect the southbound lanes on the bridge. The road closure...
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $2.5 million
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen Jacobs and Dana Ruth Jacobs, of St. Louis, sold their home at 13623 Legends Walk Terrace to Ralph and Reena Walkling, of Bradenton, for $2.5 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,449,000 in 2021.
Beach Beacon
New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
mymanatee.org
Coquina Beach Market Work Continues
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 11, 2022) – Manatee County leaders are working behind the scenes to create a more engaging and enjoyable experience when the Coquina Beach Market reopens in November. “Every aspect of the market is being studied,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. “From location to hours...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Former PNC Bank building sells for $2.2 million in Lakewood Ranch
Multi-location dentistry practice to occupy property;. SVN Commercial Advisory Group represents buyer and seller. Sarasota, Fla. (August 10, 2022) – Two advisors from SVN Commercial Advisory Group have managed the sale of a former PNC Bank building in the bustling Lakewood Ranch area of Manatee County. The property, which contains 3,400 square feet, sold for nearly $2.2 million and will house a sedation dentistry office.
