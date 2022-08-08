Read full article on original website
McLeod Health Cheraw honors 2022 teen volunteers
CHERAW, S.C. — McLeod Health Cheraw recently recognized three area teens for their participation in the 2022 Summer Teen Volunteer Program. A closing ceremony was held on Aug. 8 at the hospital for the teens. During their summer vacation, the teens volunteered to work directly with hospital healthcare professionals...
Hartsville News Journal
DuBose named DCSD’s Support Staff of the Year
Ernest DuBose, campus supervisor for the Darlington County Intervention School, has been named DCSD’s 2022-23 District Support Staff Person of the Year. Superintendent Tim Newman announced the honor during the district’s Back-to-School Convocation on July 26. “Mr. DuBose goes above and beyond to ensure the safety and security...
WMBF
Horry County School Board chairman shares goals before stepping down at end of 2022
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Ken Richardson’s term as Horry County School Board chairman is coming to a close at the end of this year, however, he has some goals before he steps down. Richardson gave up the chairman seat to run for the 7th Congressional District. He will...
Marlboro County Schools in beginning stages of search for new, permanent superintendent
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District has started the process of finding a new permanent superintendent. District Attorney Michael Davidson said at Tuesday’s night Board of Trustees meeting that officials are putting together a list of survey questions. Once that’s finished, he said they will be shared with the community to […]
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. schools saves by cleaning moldy football uniforms, finds another $60K problem
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County School District won't have to shell out nearly $86,000 to buy new football uniforms and equipment after they were damaged by mold and mildew. Instead, they're having the equipment professionally cleaned, according to Marlboro County School High School Athletic Director Quinn...
communitytimessc.com
Singleton Family Reunion Weekend 2022 Honoring Marcus & Amy Singleton
Singleton Family Reunion 2022 Committee Members/great great grandchildren of Marcus & Amy Singleton, Larry Singleton, Parnell Singleton (Mister of Ceremony), Alvenia Singleton (Mistress of Ceremony), Former NY Giants Middle Line Backer and NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson, Ruth Carson, Arthur Holmes, Johnny Holmes Albert Singleton, Jr. , Rinda M. Pringle, and Jackie R. Harris.
wpde.com
Extra police officers at Darlington High School following fights, official says
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — There are extra police officers this week on the campus of Darlington High School following several fights, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said most of these incidents have taken place before school and during lunch in the courtyard. She...
WIS-TV
Possible solar farm in Sumter facing criticism
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. New details in RCSD deputies ambush case. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10...
The Post and Courier
Associated Marine Institutes youths who fled Georgetown facility taken into custody
GEORGETOWN — Three 14-year-old boys who fled the Associated Marine Institutes facility (AMIKids) in Georgetown were taken into custody early Aug. 11, according to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The three juveniles who ran away from the facility on Aug. 10 were in custody at 12:30...
Construction for HGTC’s new diesel engine technician facility to be completed in September
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway for a new diesel engine technician facility for Horry Georgetown Technical College students.The facility is a part of the expansion of the diesel engine technology program at the college. The building is located at the Atlantic Business Center across from Hwy 501 and features three sliding garage doors […]
goccusports.com
Joe Moglia’s “4th & Goal: One Man’s Quest to Recapture His Dream” to Be Produced into a Feature Film
CONWAY, S.C. – — Joe Moglia, the Chair of Athletics and Executive Advisor for the President at Coastal Carolina University and former CEO and Chairman of TD Ameritrade and Chairman of Fundamental Global Investors and Capital Wealth Advisors, will have his biographical novel 4th & Goal: One Man's Quest to Recapture His Dream turned into a feature film by Strong Studios, it was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
myhorrynews.com
HCS considering more raises to combat employee shortages
Faced with an exodus of employees and more than 250 support staff vacancies, Horry County Schools leaders are considering boosting the pay for certain positions. The proposed increases would cost the district $18.1 million. “The economic landscape is changing very quickly under us,” HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said. “It seems...
wpde.com
Marion has high expectation entering year two under Hennecy
MARION, SC - Marion enters the season with high expectations with a host of talent returning. The Swamp Foxes went undefeated last fall in Region on their way to the title. However, a first round exit wasn't expected. The loss has been the driving force during the offseason. Head Coach Brian Hennecy says his team has worked much harder over the past several months, then he's seen before.
Florence man wins $300K on lottery scratch-off ticket
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man won $300,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The $10 ticket was purchased at Oakland Grocery on Oakland Avenue, according to a news release. The first thing the man did was call his wife, according to the release. The couple will be […]
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
WMBF
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
WMBF
Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Conway has thousands of untouched land that houses many unique plants and animals
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - over 10,000 acres of untouched land right in your back yard. Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is home to many unique & beautiful plants and animals. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this amazing place of nature and learn how you can get involved to protect this important land.
