MARION, SC - Marion enters the season with high expectations with a host of talent returning. The Swamp Foxes went undefeated last fall in Region on their way to the title. However, a first round exit wasn't expected. The loss has been the driving force during the offseason. Head Coach Brian Hennecy says his team has worked much harder over the past several months, then he's seen before.

MARION, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO