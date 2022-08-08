ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Richmond Observer

McLeod Health Cheraw honors 2022 teen volunteers

CHERAW, S.C. — McLeod Health Cheraw recently recognized three area teens for their participation in the 2022 Summer Teen Volunteer Program. A closing ceremony was held on Aug. 8 at the hospital for the teens. During their summer vacation, the teens volunteered to work directly with hospital healthcare professionals...
CHERAW, SC
Hartsville News Journal

DuBose named DCSD’s Support Staff of the Year

Ernest DuBose, campus supervisor for the Darlington County Intervention School, has been named DCSD’s 2022-23 District Support Staff Person of the Year. Superintendent Tim Newman announced the honor during the district’s Back-to-School Convocation on July 26. “Mr. DuBose goes above and beyond to ensure the safety and security...
WBTW News13

Marlboro County Schools in beginning stages of search for new, permanent superintendent

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District has started the process of finding a new permanent superintendent. District Attorney Michael Davidson said at Tuesday’s night Board of Trustees meeting that officials are putting together a list of survey questions. Once that’s finished, he said they will be shared with the community to […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
communitytimessc.com

Singleton Family Reunion Weekend 2022 Honoring Marcus & Amy Singleton

Singleton Family Reunion 2022 Committee Members/great great grandchildren of Marcus & Amy Singleton, Larry Singleton, Parnell Singleton (Mister of Ceremony), Alvenia Singleton (Mistress of Ceremony), Former NY Giants Middle Line Backer and NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson, Ruth Carson, Arthur Holmes, Johnny Holmes Albert Singleton, Jr. , Rinda M. Pringle, and Jackie R. Harris.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Possible solar farm in Sumter facing criticism

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. New details in RCSD deputies ambush case. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10...
SUMTER, SC
goccusports.com

Joe Moglia’s “4th & Goal: One Man’s Quest to Recapture His Dream” to Be Produced into a Feature Film

CONWAY, S.C. – — Joe Moglia, the Chair of Athletics and Executive Advisor for the President at Coastal Carolina University and former CEO and Chairman of TD Ameritrade and Chairman of Fundamental Global Investors and Capital Wealth Advisors, will have his biographical novel 4th & Goal: One Man's Quest to Recapture His Dream turned into a feature film by Strong Studios, it was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

HCS considering more raises to combat employee shortages

Faced with an exodus of employees and more than 250 support staff vacancies, Horry County Schools leaders are considering boosting the pay for certain positions. The proposed increases would cost the district $18.1 million. “The economic landscape is changing very quickly under us,” HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said. “It seems...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Marion has high expectation entering year two under Hennecy

MARION, SC - Marion enters the season with high expectations with a host of talent returning. The Swamp Foxes went undefeated last fall in Region on their way to the title. However, a first round exit wasn't expected. The loss has been the driving force during the offseason. Head Coach Brian Hennecy says his team has worked much harder over the past several months, then he's seen before.
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Florence man wins $300K on lottery scratch-off ticket

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man won $300,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The $10 ticket was purchased at Oakland Grocery on Oakland Avenue, according to a news release. The first thing the man did was call his wife, according to the release. The couple will be […]
FLORENCE, SC
Colleges
Education
WBTW News13

2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
WMBF

Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

