Cell phones in the classroom: New program to lock them up at this Springfield school has students raising safety, privacy concerns

Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Consultant gives Westfield School Committee advice on meeting protocol, conflicts of interest
WESTFIELD — Members of the Westfield School Committee attended a special workshop meeting on Aug. 10 with Liz Lafond, district field director for the Massachusetts Association of School Committees. Lafond spent 44 years working for the Holyoke public schools, as well as serving on the Hatfield School Committee for 10 years.
Amherst Jones Library $36.3 million renovation confronts skyrocketing construction costs
AMHERST – Dramatically higher estimated costs to renovate and expand Jones Library, originally pegged at $36.3 million, means the trustees have some difficult choices to make. During meetings this week, a consultant told library officials that financial distance between amount of money required - beyond the projected $36.3 million...
Springfield police searching for 2 accused of shooting BB gun at a McDonald’s employee through drive thru window
The Springfield Police Department is asking the public to help identify two suspects accused of shooting a BB gun at a McDonald’s employee in July. Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said police received a report of an employee who was shot at the McDonald’s drive-thru on 782 State St. on July 27, at around 12:50 a.m.
Hampton Ponds Association votes unanimously to oppose Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — Forty-five members of the Hampton Ponds Association met Tuesday to discuss the proposed 525,000 square foot Target Corp. distribution warehouse on North Road and Falcon Drive, expected to add 200 tractor-trailer trips and 1,000 employee vehicle trips daily to the area. All 45 voted to oppose the...
Thieves steal brass railings outside Springfield Symphony Hall; ‘We’ll catch these SOBs!’ Mayor Domenic Sarno says
SPRINGFIELD - Thieves made off this week with four brass railings that have lined the steps of Symphony Hall for decades, according to a police spokesman. The railings were discovered to have gone missing on Thursday morning by a City Hall employee responsible for the maintenance of the venue, which is managed by MGM Springfield.
MassLive.com
Upper Hill and Old Hill Neighborhood neighborhood block party at Samuel A. Bolden Park
Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno greets 4-year-old Mariah Walter and Mechelle Bolden at the Upper Hill and Old Hill neighborhood block party at Samuel A. Bolden Park. Mechelle and Mariah are daughter and grandaughter of the late Samuel A. Bolden. i(Hoang 'Leon' Nguyen / The Republican)Get Photo. 9 / 17.
Connecticut man Syed I. Bokhari ordered to forfeit $2.1M, sentenced to one year of probation for selling wholesale tobacco to Mass. residents
A Connecticut man who sold wholesale tobacco over the internet to Massachusetts residents was recently ordered to forfeit $2.1M for his role in tobacco trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Syed I. Bokhari, 57, was sentenced to one year of probation Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G....
North Dighton man allegedly attacked a mother and daughter at gas station after failed credit card transaction, police say
A North Dighton man faces multiple charges stemming from an alleged attack at an Auburn gas station. On July 31, Auburn police responded to a witness report that a man had attacked two women at a gas station on Route 12 and then fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Paul Burbul Jr. arrested after allegedly shooting multiple people with BB gun on Dickinson Street in Springfield
Springfield police arrested a man after he reportedly shot a BB gun into a crowd of people on Dickinson Street on Sunday night. Paul Burbul Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to police.
House of the Week: Log cabin for sale with nearby state park to kayak, paddle board, hike and fish
New homeowners could soon be relaxing in rocking chairs on the porch of their log cabin after a day of hiking and fishing. A home located at 1091 Alger St. in Winchendon is for sale and offers all these things. The 2-bed, 2-bath house is listed for $379,900. It is...
Hurricane Betty’s in Worcester looks to reopen patio following fatal March shooting: ‘It’s hindering our business’
More than four months after a fatal shooting at Hurricane Betty’s, the strip club’s owners are trying to reopen the patio. The Worcester License Commission voted to suspend the strip club’s license for 10 days on March 30 following the March 26 shooting that killed 27-year-old Deondre Matthews and injured a 32-year-old man.
Worcester’s Paku Lounge looking to rebrand itself as it works to reopen after May shooting
Paku Lounge is looking to change things up after a May 15 shooting there led the Worcester License Commission to suspend the restaurant’s license for 95 days. The restaurant’s lawyer, Yaris Guzman, went before the commission on Thursday requesting a change of officers and managers to Maria Rivera and asking if the restaurant could reopen on Sept. 5.
Greenfield investigating discovery of multiple incendiary devices after explosion
GREENFIELD – Residents of at least one home have been evacuated after multiple explosive devices were discovered in a Union Street residence Thursday afternoon. One person has been arrested in connection to the incident. Police did not immediately identify the suspect or release the charges. At about 4:45 p.m....
Antonio Lucas trial: Blood found on defendant’s clothes and body matched blood of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, officials testify
When Worcester police arrived at 27 County St. after receiving a report that a woman had been stabbed inside the townhome, officers found a running truck with keys in its ignition, a license, $80 dollars and a red suitcase in the backseat. That’s what two Worcester Police Department Crime Scene...
Cyclist hit by motor vehicle in Northampton
A cyclist on Damon Road was struck by a motor vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to the Northampton Police Department. A police spokesperson could not provide more details of the incident, including the condition of the cyclist. The cyclist was reportedly injured after crossing Damon Road on the rail trail, according to a social media post by Western Mass News.
Disgraced West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleads not guilty to indecent assault charges
SPRINGFIELD - Former West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on female coworkers during an after-party following the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade in March. Pomeroy, a 25-year-veteran of the police force who was potentially in line for the department’s...
Worcester to host annual overdose awareness vigil on August 31
Worcester will host an annual vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall on Wednesday, August 31. The Worcester community is invited to join the families of those who have died from overdoses in addressing the tragic impact of overdose on the Worcester community, a press release from the city said.
See all houses sold in Hampshire County, July 31 to Aug. 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from July 31 to Aug. 6. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,548-square-foot home on Holyoke Street in Easthampton that sold for $397,000.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Honeyland Farms; 3 $100,000 prizes also won Thursday
A $1 million lottery prize and three $100,000 prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. The $1 million prize was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium.” It was won off of a ticket purchased at Honeyland Farms in Ware. The three $100,000 prizes were all won off...
