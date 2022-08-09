Read full article on original website
963xke.com
New Blue Star banner up on W. Jefferson
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne installed a new Blue Star Banner today to honor and recognize City of Fort Wayne residents and City of Fort Wayne government employees who are actively deployed. Private First Class Kyler Doan, U.S. Army, is being honored and recognized...
963xke.com
East State concrete rehab project set to begin
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division says that work will soon begin on the East State Concrete Rehabilitation Project. The project, along East State Boulevard from Reed Road to Georgetown North Boulevard, will consist of concrete pavement rehabilitation with micro-milling of the road surface. It will also include repairing damaged curb sections and upgrading ADA ramps at public intersections.
963xke.com
Woman shot off Illinois Road after apartment altercation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s southwest side Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to Illinois Road and I-69 just before 2 p.m. after a woman was reported inside an SUV with gunshot wounds.
963xke.com
U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
963xke.com
Second person dies as a result of Steuben County crash
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Another person has died following a crash in Steuben County last week. It happened Friday just before 4 p.m. on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. Upon the arrival of initial first responders, four people who were injured were located in one vehicle and one injured person was located in the second vehicle.
963xke.com
Teen charged in southeast side shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s southeast side. And police now say that a 19-year-old is facing a charge of Murder. Police didn’t specify a motive in the case but said that Michael Glover was identified...
963xke.com
Registration open for 2022 ‘Welcoming Fort Wayne Awards’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Registration is now open for the 2022 Welcoming Fort Wayne Awards honoring outstanding immigrants and refugees and those who work to create a welcoming community. The event, hosted by Amani Services, takes place during Welcoming Week at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 16 at...
963xke.com
FWPD: Ten-year-old killed, juvenile arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in Fort Wayne are not saying how old the suspect in the shooting death of a ten-year-old boy is – investigators will only say the suspect is another juvenile. Police found the ten-year-old dead on Monday and say he had been shot in the head.
963xke.com
Groundbreaking set for new shell building near FWA
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne’s Airport District has been a hotbed for business growth in recent years—and another attractive property is on the way. HardHell Investments will soon begin construction on a new shell building just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. A groundbreaking ceremony for the $5.4 million facility is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 4455 Airway Ave. in Fort Wayne.
963xke.com
Suspected drunk driver causes three-vehicle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a suspected drunk driver caused a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that left a woman with life-threatening injuries. FWPD officials say that dispatch received calls around 8 a.m. reporting a speeding black Cadillac on East State Boulevard close to the hospital. It was shortly after that that a crash was reported at East State and Hobson. Police think the Cadillac hit a vehicle that was heading south on Hobson. The collision caused that vehicle to hit another that was traveling north.
