FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a suspected drunk driver caused a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that left a woman with life-threatening injuries. FWPD officials say that dispatch received calls around 8 a.m. reporting a speeding black Cadillac on East State Boulevard close to the hospital. It was shortly after that that a crash was reported at East State and Hobson. Police think the Cadillac hit a vehicle that was heading south on Hobson. The collision caused that vehicle to hit another that was traveling north.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO